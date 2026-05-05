/After BJP sweep, security eased at Mamata Banerjee’s home; TMC flags replaced in Kolkata office

Even before the final results were announced, central paramilitary forces had intensified security around Nabanna, as well as outside Banerjee’s residence and the home of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. "All Departmental Secretaries and Head of Offices are requested to ensure that no important paper or any file is removed/damaged or otherwise taken out from the offices. No unauthorised copying/scanning shall be permitted. All files/important papers/communication shall be properly accounted for. The Head of Departments and Departmental Secretaries shall personally ensure that this is followed in letter and spirit," the chief secretary's order stated.