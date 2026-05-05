/After BJP sweep, security eased at Mamata Banerjee’s home; TMC flags replaced in Kolkata office

After the BJP's victory in West Bengal, security eased outside Mamata Banerjee’s home but tightened at Nabanna. Officials were told to safeguard documents, while paramilitary forces maintained vigil. Incidents of BJP flags replacing Trinamool Congress symbols were also reported.
After the landslide victory of the BJP against the TMC, securing 206 seats, several developments unfolded across West Bengal. In one instance, security outside the residence of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee was reduced, with movement in the area becoming noticeably freer. An automated gate at her Kalighat residence was removed, and entry restrictions were eased.
Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee's office at Nabanna was placed under tight security. Chief Secretary Dushyant Nariala directed all departments to ensure that no official documents were removed, tampered with, or copied without authorisation.
Even before the final results were announced, central paramilitary forces had intensified security around Nabanna, as well as outside Banerjee’s residence and the home of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. "All Departmental Secretaries and Head of Offices are requested to ensure that no important paper or any file is removed/damaged or otherwise taken out from the offices. No unauthorised copying/scanning shall be permitted. All files/important papers/communication shall be properly accounted for. The Head of Departments and Departmental Secretaries shall personally ensure that this is followed in letter and spirit," the chief secretary's order stated.
In another development, it was seen BJP flag was hoisted over the TMC office in Kolkata, West Bengal. Several videos surfaced on social media show TMC banners and flags being put down and thrown at the gate of the party office.
Similarly, the TMC office in Tengra, Kolkata, was painted saffron just a day after the West Bengal assembly election results were announced on Monday (May 4, 2026).