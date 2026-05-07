West Bengal governor RN Ravi on Thursday dissolved the state assembly after the term of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly ended on May 7, bringing an end to 15 years of Trinamool Congress rule in the state. With this move, TMC leader Mamata Banerjee is no longer the state's chief minister, despite her refusal to step down.

"In exercise of the powers conferred upon the Governor under sub-clause (b) of Clause (2) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, Hon'ble Governor of West Bengal, Shri R. N. Ravi, has issued an Order dissolving the West Bengal Legislative Assembly with effect from 07 May 2026. The Order has come into force in accordance with the constitutional provisions contained under Article 174(2)(b) of the Constitution of India," a press release from Lok Bhavan, West Bengal read.

The move follows a decisive mandate in which the BJP won 207 seats with a 45.84% vote share, while the Trinamool Congress was reduced to 80 seats with 40.8%. TMC chief Mamata Banerjee refused to resign a day after results were declared, saying she would neither vacate the Chief Minister's post nor submit her resignation to the Governor.

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"I will not resign, I did not lose, I will not go to Raj Bhavan...The question doesn't arise. We didn't lose the election. It is their attempt to defeat us. Officially, through the Election Commission, they can defeat us, but morally, we won the election," the 71-year-old leader said.

Banerjee directly targeted the Chief Election Commissioner, alleging bias. "The CEC became the villain of this election, to loot the democratic rights of the people and to loot the EVM," she said, also raising doubts over electronic voting machines. "Can you tell me that after voting, the EVM has an 80–90% charge? How is it possible?" she asked.

She alleged a nexus between the BJP and the Election Commission, claiming direct interference from the central leadership. "It is a battle between the BJP and the Election Commission. PM and HM are also involved, with direct interference," she said.

Banerjee further alleged that nearly 90 lakh voter names were deleted from the electoral rolls before polling, with judicial intervention later restoring 32 lakh names. She also claimed IPS and IAS officers were systematically transferred, and TMC workers were arrested ahead of voting. "They played dirty, nasty, and mischievous games. I have never seen this type of election in my life," she said.