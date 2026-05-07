/UK elections 2026: Polling underway across England, Scotland and Wales in major political test for Starmer govt

Polling is underway across the United Kingdom in a crucial round of local, mayoral and parliamentary elections on Thursday (May 07), marking the biggest electoral challenge for Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the Labour government since the 2024 general election.

Millions of voters across England, Scotland and Wales are casting their ballots on Thursday in contests that could reshape the political landscape across Britain. The results are expected to provide an early indication of public sentiment towards Labour’s national government and the growing strength of smaller political parties.

The elections are being closely watched as Britain moves further towards a multi-party political system. Both Labour and the Conservatives have struggled in opinion polls in recent months, while parties such as Reform UK, the Liberal Democrats and the Greens have expanded their support base.

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England elections see fierce battle for council control

In England, voters are electing 5,066 councillors across 136 local authorities, including all 32 London boroughs. Six mayoral contests are also taking place in Croydon, Hackney, Lewisham, Newham, Tower Hamlets and Watford.

Labour enters the elections as the dominant force in local government and is defending control in 66 councils. The Conservatives are defending nearly 1,200 seats but remain under pressure after heavy setbacks in previous local polls. The Liberal Democrats and Green Party are aiming to strengthen their influence in several councils, while Reform UK has fielded candidates across most seats in an attempt to challenge Britain’s traditional two-party structure.

Scotland and Wales contests carry high political stakes

In Scotland, all 129 seats in the Scottish Parliament are being contested. The ruling Scottish National Party is attempting to retain its position as the largest party under First Minister John Swinney.

The SNP is defending 64 seats following a turbulent period marked by leadership changes after the resignations of Nicola Sturgeon and Humza Yousaf. Scottish Labour is seeking to build on the momentum gained during the 2024 Westminster election and challenge SNP dominance at Holyrood.

Meanwhile, Wales is witnessing a historic election as the Senedd expands from 60 to 96 seats under a new proportional representation system. Welsh Labour, led by First Minister Eluned Morgan, is defending its long-standing hold over Welsh politics.

However, the new electoral structure is expected to intensify competition, with Plaid Cymru and Reform UK posing strong challenges to Labour’s dominance in Cardiff Bay.