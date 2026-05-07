Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday (May 7) claimed responsibility for killing a commander of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan force in airstrikes in Beirut a day earlier. The attack marked the first Israeli strikes on the Lebanese capital since the ceasefire agreed upon last month. The Israeli military said that the commander was killed in the southern suburbs of Beirut following a strike. Although Hezbollah has not confirmed the death.

In a video statement on Thursday, Netanyahu claimed responsibility for the attack that killed the commander, saying that “no terrorist is immune” from Israeli strikes.

“Last night, we eliminated, in the heart of Beirut, the commander of Hezbollah's Radwan force,” Netanyahu said.

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“I say to our enemies in the clearest possible terms: no terrorist is immune. Anyone who threatens the State of Israel will die because of his actions,” he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Israeli PM ‌and Defence Minister, Israel Katz, announced the attack in a joint statement.

The strike comes amid ongoing efforts by the Trump administration to arrange a direct meeting between Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun. Aoun, however, has said that such talks would require Israel to halt its attacks on Lebanon.