/Who will be new CM of West Bengal? Suvendu Adhikari could be the best bet for BJP - Here’s why

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) edges closer to the possibility of forming its first government in West Bengal since Independence, Suvendu Adhikari has emerged as the party’s strongest contender for the chief minister’s post. His political trajectory mirrors the broader shift underway in the state, combining grassroots mobilisation, insider knowledge of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), and strong backing from the BJP’s central leadership.

Adhikari’s journey began early. Once a trusted aide of Mamata Banerjee, he entered politics as a teenager and steadily rose through the ranks. His decision to join the BJP in December 2020, after resigning from Banerjee’s cabinet, marked a turning point in Bengal politics. According to political observers, his defection was not merely symbolic but strategic, as he leveraged his understanding of Trinamool’s organisational structure to mount a direct challenge against his former mentor.

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His rise is deeply tied to Nandigram, where he first gained prominence during the anti-land acquisition movement. That same constituency later became the epicentre of a high-stakes political battle. Adhikari’s victories over Banerjee in Nandigram in both the 2021 and 2026 elections are widely seen as defining moments. Analysts note that these wins not only delivered electoral gains but also dented the perception of invincibility surrounding the TMC leadership.

Earlier life

Born into a politically influential family in East Midnapore, Adhikari began his formal political career in 1995 as a councillor in Kanthi Municipality under the Congress banner. He later joined the Trinamool Congress alongside his father, Sisir Adhikari, and rose to prominence during the 2007 Nandigram movement. His switch to the BJP took place on December 19, 2020, at a rally attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Several TMC insiders described his exit as one of the most significant political developments in the state at the time, with some attributing it to internal party dynamics involving Abhishek Banerjee. Over the years, Adhikari has been credited in political circles with playing a key role in expanding Trinamool’s footprint in regions such as Malda and Murshidabad, and in countering Left influence in areas like Nandigram.

His reputation as a “street-fighter” politician has further strengthened his appeal within the BJP. Unlike many leaders who transitioned from other parties, Adhikari has remained visibly active on the ground, leading protests and mobilising cadres in what party leaders describe as a politically challenging environment. He has also faced multiple cases, which he has consistently maintained are politically motivated.

Why is he the best bet?

For the BJP leadership, Adhikari represents a crucial link between the party’s national ambitions and Bengal’s regional complexities. Amit Shah was among the first to project him as the party’s face in the state, a move seen by analysts as part of a calculated strategy to counter Banerjee’s dominance with a credible local challenger.