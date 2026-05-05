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End of dynastic politics? Sons of three former-CMs lose Assam Assembly polls: What next

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: May 05, 2026, 12:07 IST | Updated: May 05, 2026, 12:52 IST
End of dynastic politics? Sons of three former-CMs lose Assam Assembly polls: What next

File photo of Diganta Barman, Gaurav Gogoi and Debabrata Saikia. Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

Assam voters rejected dynastic politics in 2026, defeating the sons of three former CMs. State Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi lost Jorhat to BJP’s Hitendra Nath Goswami. Debabrata Saikia lost the Nazira bastion by 46,000 votes, while Diganta Barman fell in Barkhetri by over 84,000.

In a major political setback, voters in Assam delivered a decisive verdict against dynastic politics, defeating the sons of three former chief ministers in the Assembly elections. Among the key losers in the election were state Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi and Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia.


Gogoi, son of Assam’s longest-serving chief minister Tarun Gogoi, lost the Jorhat constituency to BJP MLA Hitendra Nath Goswami by 23,182 votes. A three-time MP from Jorhat in the Lok Sabha, Gogoi’s defeat marks a significant blow to the Congress.


Debabrata Saikia, son of former chief minister Hiteswar Saikia, was unable to retain the Nazira seat, a traditional family bastion earlier held by his father and later his mother, Hemoprava Saikia. Having represented the constituency since 2011 and served as Leader of the Opposition since 2016, he lost to Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Mayur Borgohain by over 46,000 votes.

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Another major upset was the defeat of Diganta Barman, son of former chief minister Bhumidhar Barman. Contesting from Barkhetri, he was beaten by the BJP’s Narayan Deka with a margin exceeding 84,000 votes.

Responding to the results, Himanta Biswa Sarma said there was “nothing to celebrate in someone’s defeat,” especially in reference to Hiteswar Saikia’s son. However, he stressed that the verdict signalled a wider rejection of dynastic politics by voters. “The politics of blue blood has been rejected by the people. They had multiple opportunities to establish their own identities but could not,” PTI quoted Himanta Biswa Sarma as saying.

Also read: From New York to Islamabad: How global media reported PM Modi's victory in Bengal against Mamata Banerjee

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

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