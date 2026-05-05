/End of dynastic politics? Sons of three former-CMs lose Assam Assembly polls: What next

In a major political setback, voters in Assam delivered a decisive verdict against dynastic politics, defeating the sons of three former chief ministers in the Assembly elections. Among the key losers in the election were state Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi and Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia.



Gogoi, son of Assam’s longest-serving chief minister Tarun Gogoi, lost the Jorhat constituency to BJP MLA Hitendra Nath Goswami by 23,182 votes. A three-time MP from Jorhat in the Lok Sabha, Gogoi’s defeat marks a significant blow to the Congress.



Debabrata Saikia, son of former chief minister Hiteswar Saikia, was unable to retain the Nazira seat, a traditional family bastion earlier held by his father and later his mother, Hemoprava Saikia. Having represented the constituency since 2011 and served as Leader of the Opposition since 2016, he lost to Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Mayur Borgohain by over 46,000 votes.

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Another major upset was the defeat of Diganta Barman, son of former chief minister Bhumidhar Barman. Contesting from Barkhetri, he was beaten by the BJP’s Narayan Deka with a margin exceeding 84,000 votes.