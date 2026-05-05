/From New York to Islamabad: How global media reported PM Modi's victory in Bengal against Mamata Banerjee

From New York to Islamabad, several international publications reported the results of India's assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory, focusing primarily on the landslide victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party in West Bengal, ending the 15-year stronghold of Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee in the state. In addition, publications also gave prominent space to Tamil superstar Joseph Vijay, who launched the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party only two years ago, and ousted the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party led by MK Stalin.

The Guardian

British daily publication, The Guardian, gave focus on Bengal results, noting that the state had been a rare stronghold of opposition, unrivalled in the BJP's consolidation of power across the country. The article in the media outlet, titled "Narendra Modi's BJP wins election in West Bengal for the first time", noted that the West Bengal assembly election results "will have significant implications for India's political landscape and deal another demoralising blow to the already weakened opposition".

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BBC

The other prominent British outlet, the BBC, focused its coverage on the control of the BJP against the opposition stronghold in West Bengal. In an article titled 'Modi's BJP conquers Bengal, one of India's toughest political frontiers', claimed that the landslide victory of the BJP in the eastern state "would rank among the most significant breakthroughs of Modi's 12-year reign." "It is not merely the defeat of a three-term incumbent but the completion of the party's long march into eastern India," the article said.

The New York Times

In a report titled "Modi's Hindu Nationalists Conquer a Bastion of India's Opposition," the New York Times described the BJP's success in West Bengal as "historic." The publication noted that Prime Minister Modi's party achieved a major milestone in its long-term efforts to reshape India by winning in a highly populous state where it previously had no chance of governing. The report also underscored the unexpected performance of actor Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar in Tamil Nadu, noting his new party outperformed the state's established political giants. "One of the biggest surprises of the day was in Tamil Nadu, where the party of a political novice, the actor Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, did better than either of the established parties in the state," the report read.

Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Dawn carried the AFP report on the elections, which said PM Modi's "nationalist party" swept to victory in key elections in "opposition-held West Bengal state, conquering a bastion long held by its adversary". The report suggested that the results should put pm Modi on "a stronger footing while he battles a series of economic and foreign policy challenges, including high unemployment rates and a pending US trade deal, ahead of a general election in 2029."

Bangladesh