/BJP sweeps West Bengal, wins 206 seats to breach Trinamool’s citadel, end its 15-year dominance

The BJP registered a thumping victory in West Bengal as it won 206 seats and bagged a two-thirds majority and is all set to form its first government in the state, bringing to an end the Trinamool Congress’s 15-year rule. The party took an early lead, gradually improved its tally, and won over a two-thirds majority. The TMC won 80 seats and was leading in one.

The BJP surge was evident as it breached the halfway mark of 148 in the 294-member Assembly well before counting reached its midpoint, indicating a change of guard and huge shift in Bengal’s political landscape. As per the Election Commission's data, the BJP’s vote share was 45.84%, up from 38 per cent in 2021, while the TMC vote percentage dipped to 40.8, down from 48 per cent in the last assembly polls.

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In a huge setback, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also lost her Bhabanipur stronghold by over 15,000 votes to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari. Adhikari also won the Nandigram seat, another marquee battleground.

The BJP’s surge was spread from North Bengal to Junglemahal and from border districts to industrial belts.

The saffron party converted leads into wins early in constituencies like Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Monteswar, Bhatar, Medinipur and Asansol Dakshin.

After years of incremental growth from a marginal presence to a formidable opposition, the BJP has expanded its political hold in eastern India.

For the TMC, anti-incumbency, allegations of corruption, and fatigue appear to have contributed to the massive electoral setback.

Meanwhile, Ratna Debnath, mother of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim, won the Panihati Assembly constituency by a margin of over 28,000 votes.

West Bengal has 294 assembly seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in the victory speech at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi that Bengal has been freed from fear and will now progress.

In the 2021 assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress had secured 215 seats, while the BJP emerged as the principal opposition with 77 seats. The Congress and Left had failed to win any seats.