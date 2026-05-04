After a BJP sweep in the West Bengal assembly elections, the state’s chief secretary, Dushyant Nariala, on Monday directed all state government departments to ensure that no important files or official documents are taken out, damaged, or removed from the state secretariat Nabanna or other state administration offices in Kolkata under any circumstances. The chief secretary also prohibited any unauthorised copying or scanning of documents.

In an order issued on Monday, the chief secretary placed direct responsibility on senior officials to secure and preserve government records.

“All departmental secretaries and heads of offices have been instructed to ensure that no important paper or any file is removed/damaged or otherwise taken out from the offices. No unauthorised copying or scanning of documents will be permitted,” Nariala said.

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The order further mandates that all files, important papers, and communications must be properly accounted for at all times.

“Heads of Departments and Departmental Secretaries shall personally ensure that this is followed in letter and spirit,” the statement added.

The directive has been circulated to all Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and Secretaries across various departments. It has also been sent to the Director General and Inspector General of Police, all Divisional Commissioners, the Commissioner of Kolkata Police, and District Magistrates across the state.

A copy of the communication has additionally been forwarded to the Secretary to the Governor for information.

Officials have indicated that the directive is to be implemented immediately, with departments expected to strengthen internal protocols governing the handling and security of official records.

The order was issued as the BJP was heading for a landslide victory and aiming for over two-thirds majority in the state, ending the 15-year rule of the Mamata Banerjee government.

The circular was issued around 3 pm as soon as it became clear that the BJP was coming to power with a landslide victory, ending the TMC’s 15-year-long rule in the state.

Soon after the order was circulated and emailed to all the departments, Central forces were deployed outside the state secretariat Nabanna, as well as other secretariat offices in Bikash Bhavan, Jalasampad Bhavan, New Secretariat buildings, and other important installations of the state administration.

Dushyant Nariala, a 1993-batch IAS officer, was appointed Chief Secretary by the Election Commission in March 2026 as part of a major pre-poll administrative reshuffle to ensure neutrality during the elections.