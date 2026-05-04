/'Mother of Democracy has spoken': PM Modi's powerful response as BJP registers historic victory in Bengal, Assam, Puducherry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the BJP’s sweeping electoral performance, calling it a reaffirmation of India’s democratic foundations and constitutional institutions. After the party’s historic landslide in Bengal, the 75-year-old arrived at the BJP headquarters in Delhi dressed in a dhoti-kurta in Bengali style, in a symbolic cultural gesture. Addressing party workers after the results, he said, “Victory and defeat are a natural part of democracy and elections.” He added that the outcome carried a larger message: “The people of five states have shown the world why India is called the mother of democracy.

Democracy is not just a system; it is a value that runs in our very veins.” Modi further stated that the verdict was not only a political mandate but “a victory of the Constitution of India,” adding that “our constitutional institutions and democratic processes have emerged victorious.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

High voter turnout marks electoral milestone across states

The Prime Minister highlighted turnout trends, noting that “93 per cent voting in West Bengal is historic in itself.” He said Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala also recorded new voting benchmarks, with strong participation from women voters.



Describing the scale of participation, he said these numbers reflect the strength of India’s democratic fabric. He also thanked key institutions, stating, “I want to thank the Election Commission of India, security forces, and all those associated with the polling process. They have played a major role in upholding the dignity of India’s democratic system.”

Governance priorities and political message

Outlining immediate policy direction, Modi said the first Cabinet meeting would approve the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and promised strict action against infiltrators. He reiterated the BJP’s governance message, stating its “ Modi's guarantee” is to ensure a terror-free environment in West Bengal. Referring to past elections, he said earlier polls in the state were marked by violence, but this time “peaceful polling” was witnessed. He added, “For the first time, no innocent life was lost. For the first time, fear did not win—democracy did.”

In West Bengal, where voting was held for 294 Assembly seats, the contest was primarily between the Trinamool Congress led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). According to trends, the BJP has crossed the halfway mark, leading in 206 seats, while the TMC is ahead in over 80 seats.