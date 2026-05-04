/West Bengal Election Results 2026: If BJP wins, who will be CM? Full list of top contenders

West Bengal has entered a decisive phase as counting of votes for the 2026 Assembly elections gets under way across 293 constituencies, drawing the curtain on a prolonged and closely fought campaign. The central question remains whether the All India Trinamool Congress can retain power or if the Bharatiya Janata Party can secure a significant breakthrough. Early trends indicate the BJP leading in 192 seats, positioning it as a potential frontrunner, though figures remain fluid with each counting round. Meanwhile All India Trinamool Congress in leading in 95 seats. The process is being conducted at 77 centres under tight security, with central forces, CCTV surveillance and observers deployed to ensure transparency. Even as counting continues, attention has begun to shift towards possible chief ministerial contenders, though no official indication has been given by the party.