/West Bengal Election Results 2026: If BJP wins, who will be CM? Full list of top contenders

Early trends indicate the BJP leading in 192 seats, positioning it as a potential frontrunner, though figures remain fluid with each counting round. Meanwhile All India Trinamool Congress in leading in 95 seats.
West Bengal has entered a decisive phase as counting of votes for the 2026 Assembly elections gets under way across 293 constituencies, drawing the curtain on a prolonged and closely fought campaign. The central question remains whether the All India Trinamool Congress can retain power or if the Bharatiya Janata Party can secure a significant breakthrough. Early trends indicate the BJP leading in 192 seats, positioning it as a potential frontrunner, though figures remain fluid with each counting round. Meanwhile All India Trinamool Congress in leading in 95 seats. The process is being conducted at 77 centres under tight security, with central forces, CCTV surveillance and observers deployed to ensure transparency. Even as counting continues, attention has begun to shift towards possible chief ministerial contenders, though no official indication has been given by the party.
Suvendu Adhikari, a former Trinamool Congress heavyweight who joined the BJP, is seen as a leading contender for Chief Minister, if BJP wins theWest Bengal elections. Currently Leader of the Opposition, he is contesting from Nandigram and Bhabanipur. He is leading in Nandigram by 8,702 votes against Pabitra Kar of AITMC, while in Bhabanipur, Mamata Banerjee is ahead by 13,842 votes according to the latest trend, with counting still under way. He is known for a strong organisational network and deep grassroots connect.
Samik Bhattacharya, the BJP’s West Bengal State President, is another key name in contention for the Chief Minister’s post. A senior leader with strong ideological grounding and roots in the RSS, he is regarded as a consensus-builder within the party. Since becoming a Rajya Sabha member in 2024, he has played a central role in expanding the BJP’s reach across diverse social groups, strengthening his position as a potential compromise candidate.
Agnimitra Paul, the Asansol Dakshin MLA and BJP state vice-president, is also being discussed within party circles as a potential contender. Known for her active campaigning style, she has built a strong and visible presence in state politics. She is currently leading from her seat by 36,945 votes. Paul has emerged as one of the BJP’s leading women figures in West Bengal, with her profile rising significantly during the elections after an alleged attack on her vehicle during polling. Her growing prominence reflects the party’s broader push to project more women leaders in the state.
Dilip Ghosh, a former BJP state president, remains a significant contender within party ranks. Known for his strong organisational base and deep connect with grassroots workers, he continues to wield considerable influence in the state unit. Ghosh played a key role in the BJP’s rise in West Bengal during the 2019 Lok Sabha and 2021 Assembly elections. Currently he is leading from Kharagpur Sadar seat by 14,195 votes. Ghosh is seen as a prominent figure working to consolidate the party’s position, reinforcing his standing as a potential candidate for the Chief Minister’s post.
Nisith Pramanik has been central to the BJP’s expansion in North Bengal and remains an important organisational figure within the party. Contesting from Mathabhanga in the West Bengal Assembly election, he is currently leading by a margin of over 28,933 votes against Sablu Barman of the All India Trinamool Congress. Pramanik served as Minister of State in the Ministries of Home Affairs and Youth Affairs and Sports from 2021 to 2024, strengthening his profile as a prominent leader in the state.
Rupa Ganguly, a former Rajya Sabha MP and well-known public figure, is contesting from Sonarpur Dakshin and retains notable appeal among urban voters. An actress-turned-politician, she is widely recognised for portraying Draupadi in Mahabharat and later reprising the role in Mahabharat Katha. In the ongoing contest, she is leading by 17,373 votes against Arundhati Maitra of the All India Trinamool Congress. Ganguly earlier served as President of the BJP Mahila Morcha in West Bengal from 2015 to 2017, strengthening her organisational profile alongside her public recognition.
The Bharatiya Janata Party has, in recent elections, demonstrated a pattern of selecting unexpected leaders for chief ministerial roles, as seen with Mohan Yadav in Madhya Pradesh, Nayab Singh Saini in Haryana, and Mohan Charan Majhi in Odisha. This approach underlines the party’s preference for strategic choices over predictable frontrunners, keeping its leadership decisions closely guarded until the final stages. A similar approach in West Bengal cannot be ruled out. While several prominent leaders are currently leading in early trends, the situation remains fluid as counting continues across the state.