As counting trends confirmed a decisive shift in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the outcome as a reflection of “people’s power” and a landmark political moment. Taking to X, he wrote, “The Lotus blooms in West Bengal. The 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections will be remembered forever. People’s power has prevailed and BJP’s politics of good governance has triumphed.” He added, “I bow to each and every person of West Bengal.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which has won 41 seats and is leading in 163 seats in West Bengal at the time of his reaction, is poised to form its first government in the state, marking a historic break from decades of non-BJP rule. The outcome signals the end of the Trinamool Congress’s long-standing dominance under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had governed the state for three consecutive terms. Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress has secured 16 seats and is leading in 67 seats, as per the latest trends.

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PM Modi’s message on governance and public mandate

In his post, Modi termed the verdict a ‘spectacular mandate’ and assured that the BJP government would focus on development and inclusivity. He said, “The people have given a spectacular mandate to BJP and I assure them that our party will do everything possible to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of the people of West Bengal.”

He further emphasised governance priorities, stating that the new administration would ensure “opportunity and dignity to all sections of society,” signalling the party’s focus on welfare-driven administration in the state’s next phase of governance. A significant part of the Prime Minister’s message highlighted the role of grassroots workers. He said, “BJP’s record win in West Bengal would not be possible without the efforts and struggles of countless Karyakartas over generations.”

He added that party workers had “overcome all sorts of adversities” and consistently promoted the development agenda at the ground level. According to him, their sustained organisational effort formed the backbone of the party’s expansion in the state over the years.

Beyond Bengal: Assam and wider electoral gains

Extending his remarks beyond West Bengal, Modi also referred to the BJP-NDA’s performance in Assam, calling it a reaffirmation of the alliance’s development agenda. He stated, “Assam blesses BJP-NDA once again,” and thanked voters for a “resounding mandate.” He concluded that the BJP and its allies had “grown over the last decade,” with their development-focused message resonating strongly across states.

Amit Shah, Nitin Nabin and Himanta Biswa Sarma React

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, reacting on X to the West Bengal election outcome, called the mandate a “resounding public response” against what he described as “fear, appeasement, and protection to infiltrators.” He said the result reflected “the victory of trust in Shri Narendra Modi over the TMC’s politics of fear,” crediting BJP workers for what he termed a historic political shift in the state. Shah said it was “a moment of pride” for BJP workers, adding that from Gangotri to Gangasagar, “the saffron flag is proudly waving everywhere.” He said the victory was built on “sacrifices, struggles, and martyrdom of countless workers” who “never abandoned the saffron flag despite violence and hardship.” Shah added that the people of Bengal had “taught a lesson to infiltrators and their sympathisers,” and said BJP would work “day and night to restore the lost glory of Bengal” and fulfil the vision of “Sonar Bangla.”

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the people have given their “blessings for a third time,” crediting their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. As the BJP secured 64 seats and was leading in 18 out of the total 126 seats, he said the mandate reflects support for “Vikas and Virasaat,” and praised BJP workers for their “untiring efforts” under party leadership. Sarma said the verdict represents a vote for development, identity, and empowerment of Nari Shakti, adding that it reflects the aspirations of people “from Barak to Brahmaputra.” He further stated that Assam’s commitment to a “Viksit Assam” will continue with greater determination, aiming to place the state among India’s top five developed states.

Nitin Nabin, BJP National President, reacted on X thanking voters across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, West Bengal and Assam for their participation, calling it a “festival of democracy.” He said the NDA mandate reflects trust in good governance and development, hailing it as a historic victory and a reaffirmation of faith in the alliance’s vision of progress and stability.