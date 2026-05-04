/West Bengal election results 2026: BJP on track to form first-ever government since Independence; Why this win could be historic

One of the key factors behind the BJP’s surge appears to be the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls conducted by the Election Commission of India. The exercise led to a sharp reduction in voter lists across 94 constituencies, particularly in districts such as Murshidabad, Malda and North 24 Parganas, areas traditionally considered strongholds of the All India Trinamool Congress. In Murshidabad alone, nearly 11 lakh names were reviewed, with around 4.5 lakh deleted due to duplication, migration or death. This recalibration appears to have altered voter dynamics significantly. The BJP’s consistent emphasis on removing “bogus voters” and ensuring electoral integrity seems to have found traction, especially in border regions, contributing to its improved performance.