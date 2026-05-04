/West Bengal Election Results: Who is Suvendu Adhikari? TMC rebel, BJP strongman who beat Mamata in 2021, now top CM contender

Bhabanipur, Banerjee’s long-standing constituency since 2011, has remained her electoral base through successive victories. However, the 2026 counting trends indicate a tighter race than in previous elections. After 12 rounds, she had secured 44,729 votes with a lead of 7,184 votes, though Adhikari has steadily narrowed the margin. However, currently, Banerjee leads by 5,349 votes after thirteen phases of counting. The constituency has also seen significant electoral roll changes, with over 41,000 names removed, reducing the electorate by nearly 20 per cent to around 1.6 lakh voters. This seat remains a litmus test for the TMC, as Banerjee has not lost an election here since 2011, previously securing victory by a staggering 58,835 votes in a 2021 bypoll.