/West Bengal Election Results: Who is Suvendu Adhikari? TMC rebel, BJP strongman who beat Mamata in 2021, now top CM contender

With the BJP leading in 186 seats and having secured 11 outright victories, the party appears poised to form its first-ever government in the state, placing Adhikari at the centre of the leadership conversation.
The 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections have reached a crescendo, signalling a seismic shift in the state's political order. As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) crosses the majority threshold, the focus remains fixed on Suvendu Adhikari, considered by many as the architect of this surge. Once the trusted lieutenant of Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari has transitioned into her most formidable adversary. With the BJP leading in 188 seats and having secured 12 outright victories, the party appears poised to form its first-ever government in the state, placing Adhikari at the centre of the leadership conversation. Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee led All India Trinamool Congress is only leading on 82 seats while it has secured 5 seats.
Bhabanipur, Banerjee’s long-standing constituency since 2011, has remained her electoral base through successive victories. However, the 2026 counting trends indicate a tighter race than in previous elections. After 12 rounds, she had secured 44,729 votes with a lead of 7,184 votes, though Adhikari has steadily narrowed the margin. However, currently, Banerjee leads by 5,349 votes after thirteen phases of counting. The constituency has also seen significant electoral roll changes, with over 41,000 names removed, reducing the electorate by nearly 20 per cent to around 1.6 lakh voters. This seat remains a litmus test for the TMC, as Banerjee has not lost an election here since 2011, previously securing victory by a staggering 58,835 votes in a 2021 bypoll.
Born in 1970 in Karkuli, Adhikari entered politics through the Congress before joining the All India Trinamool Congress in 1998. He emerged as a key organiser during the Singur and Nandigram movements, which weakened the CPI(M)-led Left Front and paved the way for TMC’s historic 2011 victory. Over time, he became one of the most influential leaders in the party before defecting to the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2020.
The contest carries strong political symbolism. In 2021, Banerjee contested from Nandigram, Adhikari’s stronghold, and lost by 1,956 votes. In 2026, the roles have reversed, with Adhikari challenging her in Bhabanipur. In parallel, he is also leading in Nandigram against TMC’s Pabitra Kar by 1,538 votes, reflecting his continued influence in both constituencies.
Adhikari’s resume includes serving as the state’s Transport Minister and a Member of Parliament. However, his departure from the TMC was precipitated by internal friction and the rising influence of other party members. Since joining the BJP, he has successfully positioned himself as a ‘son of the soil’ who understands the TMC’s internal machinery, using that knowledge to dismantle their organisational strongholds.
Adhikari’s shift to the BJP came ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections, where he played a central organisational role. The TMC won 213 seats, while the BJP secured 77, but Adhikari defeated Banerjee in Nandigram, marking a major political turning point. He currently serves as Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal.
Adhikari belongs to a politically active family, with his father Sisir Adhikari and brother Dibyendu Adhikari both holding elected positions. This network has strengthened his organisational reach, particularly in eastern districts such as Purba Medinipur.
Across West Bengal, counting trends indicate a strong BJP performance overall, with the party leading in multiple seats. Within this broader shift, the Bhabanipur contest has emerged as a focal point, symbolising the direct electoral clash between Banerjee and Adhikari and underscoring his position as a key figure in the state’s evolving political landscape.