Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the BJP's victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. He said today's election result shows the world why India is the mother of democracy, adding that “democracy is not just a system for India, but a culture that runs through its veins.”

He stated that "I have seen the happiness of all the BJP workers across the Nation and I am participating in the celebrations of every BJP worker in the Nation". He also indicated today's victory as a sign of confidence towards the politics on perfomance and for a united Bharat. Elections and by-elections results of different states were also surprising as the public in these states supported the BJP, clinching its victory.

"Citizens of these five states have shown the world why India is the mother of democracy. For us, democracy is not just a system but a culture that runs through our veins. Today, not only India’s democracy but also its Constitution has triumphed," he said.

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Reacting to the West Bengal election results, he said, "From today, a new chapter has been added to the destiny of Bengal. From today, Bengal has become free from fear and filled with confidence in development. Change has come to my Bengal. With this victory, in the 150th year of Vande Mataram, the people have offered their respectful tributes to Bharat Mata and to Rishi Bankim Chandra. In Bengal, many of our workers have dedicated their lives to this victory. Several BJP women workers have had to endure immense atrocities. You cannot imagine the hardships BJP workers have faced in Kerala and Bengal, the extent of oppression and injustice they have suffered. Today, I dedicate the success of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Bengal to all such workers and their families.”