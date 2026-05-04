/'Immoral victory': TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee alleges BJP 'looted' over 100 seats in Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Monday (May 4) alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured its massive lead through irregularities, claiming that more than 100 seats were “looted” and terming the outcome an “immoral” and “illegal” victory.

Addressing reporters, Banerjee launched a sharp attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI), calling it biased. “More than 100 seats, the BJP looted. The Election Commission is the BJP's commission. I complained to the CO and also Manoj Agrawal, but they are not doing anything. Do you think this is a victory? It is an immoral victory, not a moral victory,” she said.

She further alleged that the conduct of the ECI, along with the role of Central Forces and the involvement of the Prime Minister and Home Minister, was “totally illegal”, adding, “It is loot, loot, loot. We will bounce back.”

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Allegations of irregularities at counting centres

Banerjee also claimed serious irregularities during the counting process. She alleged that violence broke out after 3 pm and said she was physically attacked. “From 3 pm onwards, they have been beating us. I was hit. CCTV was switched off. None of our agents was allowed inside,” she said.

According to her, despite assurances from the District Officer that party agents would be permitted inside the counting centre, they were denied entry, and officials later became unavailable. She said she had raised complaints at multiple levels.

BJP heads for sweeping victory

Even as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) raised allegations, trends from the Election Commission of India showed the BJP on course for a sweeping victory in West Bengal. The party is leading in or has won 204 seats, comfortably crossing the majority mark.

TMC is significantly behind, with 13 seats won and leads in 70 others, taking its tally to 83. In a key contest, Mamata Banerjee is trailing BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in Bhabanipur by 563 votes after 16 rounds of counting.

The BJP’s performance marks a historic political shift in the state, where it was once a marginal force. The party had secured 77 seats in the previous Assembly election and has now expanded its footprint significantly through an aggressive campaign and targeted outreach.

The outcome also holds symbolic importance as West Bengal is the home state of Syama Prasad Mookerjee.