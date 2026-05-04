/'Keralam has talent, potential': Rahul Gandhi, Senior leaders hail Congress-led UDF victory

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday (May 04) said he looks forward to visiting Kerala soon as the Congress-led United Democratic Front moved towards a clear majority in the Assembly elections. In a post on X, he thanked voters for what he described as a decisive mandate and congratulated party leaders and workers for a hard-fought campaign.

“Thank you to my brothers and sisters in Keralam for a truly decisive mandate,” he said, adding, “Congratulations to every UDF leader and worker for a hard-fought, well-run campaign.” He further said, “As I said before, Keralam has the talent, Keralam has the potential, and now Keralam has a UDF government with a vision to harness both.”

Congress leaders thank voters for a decisive mandate

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Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed gratitude to voters, saying the alliance would work to fulfil its promises with honesty and humility. Thanking the people of Kerala for their support, she said the mandate would guide the alliance’s governance in the coming years.

Referring to Wayanad, she said the electorate had reaffirmed its faith in the alliance with a clean sweep. “To my family in Wayanad, you have renewed your belief in the UDF with a resounding mandate of 7 out of 7 seats. We will do all we can to live up to your expectations,” she said, while also acknowledging the efforts of party workers.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge termed the result the beginning of a new phase for the state. He thanked voters for placing their trust in the party and said the alliance remained committed to people-centric governance. “True welfare and real economic empowerment begin in Keralam now,” he said, adding that the party would work to restore the state’s lost momentum.

UDF takes a clear lead as LDF trails

According to trends from the Election Commission of India, the Congress-led United Democratic Front has won 62 seats and is leading in one seat in the 140-member Assembly. The Communist Party of India Marxist led Left Democratic Front is significantly behind, winning 24 seats and leading in two.

Senior Congress leader VD Satheesan attributed the outcome to strong anti-incumbency sentiment and the alliance’s credibility among voters. “There was anti-incumbency. We discussed a new era for future Kerala. We had credibility among the people,” he said, adding that the result reflected a clear shift in public support.

As counting progresses, the results point to a return of the Congress-led alliance in Kerala, marking a significant political shift after a decade.