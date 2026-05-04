/West Bengal Election Results 2026 Winners: Who won, who lost - Key seats, top faces and FULL LIST of constituency-wise results

Counting of votes in West Bengal is underway since 8 am on Monday (May 4). The elections were held oin two phases on April 23 and April 29. The state is currently governed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress. This election has evolved into a two-way contest with BJP putting its entire machinery in Bengal to campaign for a change. Weighing on welfare schemes and Bengaliri origins, Mamata Banerjee is seeking a fourth consecutive term as the Chief Minister of West Bengal in the 2026 assembly elections. Her TMC came to power in the state for the first time in 2011. Trends for all 294 seats are in.

What is the trend according to ECI?

As per Election Commission of India (ECI) leads at 2 pm, the Bharatiya Janata Party is ahead in 192 seats, while the All India Trinamool Congress is leading in 94 seats. The Aam Janata Unnayan Party and All India Secular Front are leading in 2 seats each. The Indian National Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) are leading in 1 seat each.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Nandigram

In Nandigram, the spotlight is once again on BJP's main face in Bengal - Suvendu Adhikari - who faces Pabitra Kar of the TMC. Adhikari, once a close aide of Mamata Banerjee, has since become one of her fiercest rivals. He is contesting again from Nandigram, a seat he famously won in 2021 by defeating Banerjee, and is also in the fray from Bhabanipur. Nandigram holds deep political significance for Banerjee, as it was the epicentre of the 2007 anti-land acquisition movement that propelled her and the TMC to power in West Bengal. Her defeat here in 2021 was both symbolic and politically significant. This makes the constituency not just an electoral battleground, but a prestige fight closely tied to Banerjee’s political legacy.

Baharampur

In Baharampur, a high-profile contest is unfolding between Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Subrata Maitra. A veteran leader of the Indian National Congress, Chowdhury is a five-time MP from Baharampur and has served as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. He is now contesting the assembly election after his defeat in the 2024 parliamentary polls. Facing him is Maitra of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the sitting MLA, making this a closely watched battle with significant political stakes in the constituency.

Asansol Dakshin

Agnimitra Paul, a prominent BJP face in the state, returns to defend her position after her 2021 win. She is challenged by TMC’s Tapas Banerjee, a seasoned politician who previously held the seat for a decade.

Kharagpur Sadar

In Kharagpur Sadar, the contest brings together two strong political figures: Dilip Ghosh of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Pradip Sarkar of the All India Trinamool Congress. A senior BJP leader and former state president of the party, Ghosh previously won this seat in 2016 and is seeking to reclaim it, banking on his organisational strength and grassroots appeal. His rival, Pradip Sarkar, represents the ruling TMC and had secured victory in the 2019 bypoll, giving the party control over the constituency. The contest is seen as a direct face-off between BJP’s early expansion in the region and TMC’s consolidation of its position in subsequent years.

Mathabhanga

In Mathabhanga (SC), the contest features a high-profile face-off between Nisith Pramanik of the BJP and Sablu Barman of the TMC. Pramanik, a former Union minister and influential BJP leader in North Bengal, is seen as a key figure in the party’s efforts to consolidate its base in the region’s Scheduled Caste constituencies.On the other side, Sablu Barman represents the ruling TMC’s attempt to retain control of the seat amid a multi-cornered contest that also includes candidates from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Indian National Congress.

Domkal

Former IPS officer Humayun Kabir, once known for his tough policing and crackdown on organised crime, is contesting from Domkal in Murshidabad district.

Kabir, a 2003-batch IPS officer of the West Bengal cadre, had earned a reputation of taking on hardened criminals, including the arrest of notorious gangster “Hathkata Dilip.” Now re-entering the electoral fray, he has been fielded by TMC from Domkal instead of Debra, where he had previously contested. He is up against Mostafijur Rahaman of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Rejinagar

Humayun Kabir, a former TMC MLA from Bharatpur who was expelled from the party in December 2025 following controversies surrounding the proposed construction of a Babri Masjid replica, is contesting from Rejinagar and Naoda (Nowda) in Murshidabad district. A former TMC minister, now contesting under his own banner, the Aam Janata Unnayan Party, after his expulsion from the TMC. He is up against Ataur Rahaman of TMC. The BJP has nominated Bapan Ghosh, and Congress candidate is Jillu Sheikh. In 2021, TMC won the seat. Interestingly, HUmayun Kabir is also contesting from Nowda against BJP's Rana Mondal, TMC's Shaina Momtaz Khan and Congress' Matiur Rahman.

Maldaha (SC)

The Maldaha (SC) seat is witnessing a keen contest between Lipika Barman Ghosh of the TMC and Gopal Chandra Saha of the BJP. The constituency holds strategic importance within the SC/ST belt of Malda district, where electoral dynamics have been evolving rapidly. Once considered a bastion of the Indian National Congress (INC), the region saw a notable shift during the 2019 elections, when the BJP made significant inroads.

Raiganj

TMC's Krishna Kalyani, who had earlier won the seat on a BJP ticket in 2024 before switching sides, is now contesting against BJP’s Kaushik Choudhury. Raiganj has emerged as a crucial battleground, with a significant Muslim electorate—around 42–49percent—often playing a decisive role in determining the outcome. Over the past decade, the seat has witnessed major political shifts, moving from Congress to CPI(M) in 2014, then to the BJP in 2019, and now becoming a closely fought contest between the BJP and TMC. Bordering Bangladesh, the constituency is sensitive to issues such as cross-border movement, the role of border security forces, and policies like the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), all of which influence voter sentiment.

Bhabanipur

In Bhabanipur, the spotlight is firmly on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is locked in a high-stakes contest against BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari. Adhikari had defeated Banerjee in Nandigram in the 2021 Assembly polls. Banerjee later reclaimed her position through a record win in the Bhabanipur bypoll. Both leaders now facing off again, the seat has turned into a prestige battle. Adhikari, once a close aide of Mamata Banerjee, is also contesting from Nandigram against TMC's Pabitra Kar.

Kolkata Port

In Kolkata Port, senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim is up against BJP candidate Rakesh Singh. While Hakim had held the seat since 2011, Rakesh Singh is a turncoat who has now switched sides to BJP. A minority-dominated constituency in central Kolkata, the seat is crucial for the TMC to maintain its urban stronghold, while the BJP is aiming to make deeper inroads into the city’s electoral landscape.

Panihati

One of the most closely watched seat is Panihati Assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas district where BJP has fielded Ratna Debnath, the mother of trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata in 2024. Panihati has long been a stronghold of the Trinamool Congress and this time the party has fielded Tirthankar Ghosh, while CPM's candidate Kalatan Dasgupta is also in fray. BJP is looking forward to breach this TMC stronghold as the incident sparked nationwide protests against Mamata Banerjee government.

Hingalganj

Hingalganj has emerged as a politically sensitive seat with BJP fielding Rekha Patra, who gained prominence as the face of Sandeshkhali protests. She was fielded by the BJP as their candidate for the Basirhat constituency during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections but she lost. This time she is up against , Ananda Sarkar of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC). TMC's Debes Mondal is the sitting MLA.

Karimpur

Actor-turned-politician Soham Chakraborty is contesting from Karimpur in Nadia district on a TMC ticket. His presence adds star appeal to the contest. He won the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 from East Midnapore's Chandipur but has shifted his base in this year's polls. BJP's Samarendranath Ghosh in in fray from this constituency.

Dum Dum Uttar

In Dum Dum Uttar, senior TMC leader and minister Chandrima Bhattacharya is contesting, making it a key seat for the ruling party. Given its urban voter base, the constituency is expected to reflect broader trends in metropolitan political preferences. Bhattacharya is pitted against Saurav Sikdar, the nephew of senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Tapan Sikdar, and CPM leader Dipsita Dhar. This makes the seat a high-profile one.

Bidhannagar

Sujit Bose is contesting from Bidhannagar, on TMC's ticket and he is pitted against BJP's newbie Sharadwat Mukherjee. one of the most strategically important urban constituencies in the greater Kolkata region. He is the sitting MLA and in West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021, he defeated BJP's Sabyasachi Dutta.

Kamarhati

Veteran TMC leader Madan Mitra is once again in the fray from Kamarhati. Mitra remains a key figure in the constituency, making it a stronghold to watch. Mitra currently serving as the MLA for the Kamarhati constituency. He faces strong competition from Arup Choudhury Pulak from BJP, Manash Mukherjee from CPM and Kallol Mukherjee from Congress

Barrackpore

In Barrackpore, filmmaker-turned-politician Raj Chakraborty is contesting on a TMC ticket and is facing advocate and BJP candidate Kaustav Bagchi in North 24 Parganas' Barrackpore. Bagchi has publicly challenged Chakraborty to win by a margin of 50,000 votes. In the 2021 election, Chakraborty defeated BJP's Chandramani Shukla

Shonarpur Dakshin

Veteran actress and BJP leader Roopa Ganguly is contesting from Shonarpur Dakshin against Congress candidate Lovely Maitra in a high-profile contest. Best known for her portrayal of Draupadi in the TV series Mahabharat, Ganguly brings name recognition to the BJP’s campaign, while Maitra is well-known Bengali television actress.

Uluberia Purba

TMC candidate Ritabrata Banerjee is contesting from Uluberia Purba. Banerjee,aprominentstudent leaderwasexpelled from CPMin 2017.He joined the Trinamool in 2018 and in 2024, the Trinamoolsent Banerjee to Rajya Sabha.