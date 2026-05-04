/Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 Winners: Who won, who lost - Key seats, top faces and FULL LIST of constituency-wise results

Counting of votes is underway since 8 am on Monday (May 4) across 823 assembly constituencies spanning West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and the Union Territory of Puducherry. The elections were held on April 23 in a single phase. The state is currently governed by Chief Minister MK Stalin-led DMK, which enjoys a comfortable majority. This election has evolved into a triangular contest, with the BJP attempting to widen its footprint and actor-turned-politician Vijay making his electoral debut with TVK. In the previous election, the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) led by the DMK had ended the AIADMK’s decade-long rule in the state. Trends for all 234 seats are in.

What is the trends according to ECI?

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Early trends, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI), indicate a strong showing by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), leading in 104 seats in Tamil Nadu, followed by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in 67 and the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in 40. Other parties trailing include the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) with seven seats, Indian National Congress (INC) with four, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with three. Smaller parties such as the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) and Communist Party of India (CPI) are leading in two seats each, while Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK) and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) are ahead in one seat each.

Key Seats in Tamil Nadu: Who won, who lost

Edappadi

The Edappadi seat remains a traditional bastion of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and is currently represented by party leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami. Edappadi K. Palaniswami is LEADING

Avanashi (SC)

L. Murugan, a former Tamil Nadu BJP president and current Union Minister of State, is TRAILING from Avanashi, a constituency reserved for Scheduled Castes. The seat is seen as crucial for the Bharatiya Janata Party as it looks to deepen its presence in the Nilgiris and the western Kongu belt—regions where it has historically struggled.

Sattur

In Sattur, the BJP has fielded its state president Nainar Nagendran, a move that drew attention since his political base has largely been in Tirunelveli. He is TRAILING. A former AIADMK minister, his elevation within the BJP was partly aimed at strengthening ties with its key ally. For the BJP, which is attempting to expand beyond its limited electoral footprint in Tamil Nad

Tiruchirappalli East

In Tiruchirappalli East, Vijay is making his electoral debut, taking on sitting DMK MLA Inigo Irudayaraj, while AIADMK’s K. Rajasekaran is also in the contest. Vijay is LEADING.

Kolathur

Chief Minister MK Stalin is seeking re-election from Kolathur, a seat he has held since 2011. A DMK stronghold, Kolathur is seen as a safe seat but remains symbolically significant for the party’s leadership. Stalin is TRAILING

Vilavancode

The BJP has nominated S Vijayadharani from Vilavancode, marking a high-profile contest. A three-time MLA and former leader in the Congress’ women’s wing, her switch to the BJP in 2024 was seen as a significant political shift. She is TRAILING

Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar

Once represented by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar has seen shifting political dynamics. Currently held by DMK’s J John Ebenezer, the seat gained prominence after TTV Dhinakaran won it as an independent in a high-profile bypoll. TVK's N Marie Wilson is LEADING

Coimbatore South

Coimbatore South is set for a direct contest between DMK’s V Senthilbalaji and AIADMK’s Amman K Arjunan. The constituency is considered a key battleground in western Tamil Nadu.

Seeman

Seeman, the chief coordinator of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), has fielded candidates in all 234 constituencies across Tamil Nadu and will contest from the Karaikudi seat. Known for maintaining an independent political stance, Seeman has steadily strengthened his party’s presence with each election, choosing not to form alliances with other parties.

Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni

Udhayanidhi Stalin, representing the next generation of leadership in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, is contesting from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni. A prominent campaigner, he has positioned himself as a youth-centric leader who combines political outreach with cultural engagement, making his performance crucial for the party’s future leadership narrative.

Mylapore

Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan is contesting from Mylapore. A former governor, her candidature highlights the BJP’s strategy to strengthen its presence in urban constituencies by fielding well-known leaders and projecting itself as a governance-driven alternative to the DMK.

Coimbatore North

Vanathi Srinivasan continues to be one of the BJP’s key figures in the Coimbatore region. With a strong organisational background and prior electoral success, she is expected to play a significant role both as a candidate and as a strategist in expanding the party’s base in western Tamil Nadu.

Avinashi

Union Minister L Murugan is contesting from Avinashi. As a prominent Dalit face of the BJP, his candidature reflects the party’s efforts to broaden its social outreach and build support among marginalised communities beyond its traditional urban strongholds.

Other key constituencies to watch

Several prominent leaders are expected to retain their seats, including SP Velumani from Thondamuthur and P. Thangamani from Kumarapalayam. On the DMK side, heavyweights such as Thangam Thenarasu (Tiruchuli), KN Nehru (Tiruchy-West), EV Velu (Tiruvannamalai), Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi (Tiruverumbur), and S Muthusamy (Erode-West) are also in focus as the state heads into a crucial electoral battle.