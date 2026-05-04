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Puducherry Election Result 2026: Who won where? See full winners list constituency-wise

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: May 04, 2026, 11:40 IST | Updated: May 04, 2026, 13:39 IST
Puducherry Election Result 2026: Who won where? See full winners list constituency-wise

File photo of Puducherry CM and FM N Rangasamy. Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

Results for the Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 are still being finalised on a constituency-wise basis. Stay updated with the complete list of winners across all seats, along with the latest trends on leading candidates and final outcomes.

Puducherry Election Result 2026: Vote counting for the Puducherry Assembly elections 2026 is currently underway. Polling took place on April 9, registering a voter turnout of 89.87 per cent. Voting was held across 1,099 polling stations, with 294 candidates contesting for seats in the 30-member Assembly. The Union Territory (UT) saw a mix of major alliances and new political entrants in this election.


The ruling NDA includes the All India N.R. Congress (AINRC), the BJP, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). The opposition INDIA bloc comprises the Indian National Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi. Key candidates to watch include Chief Minister N Rangaswamy, ministers A Namassivayam and A Johnkumar, and R Siva and V Saminathan. Meanwhile, counting of the votes is underway, and details will be updated here once the final counting is over.

Full winners' list constituency-wise:

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Serial NumberConstituency2026 WinnerParty
1.Thirubhuvanai   
2.MannadipetA Namassivayam BJP
3.OussuduP KarthikeyanCongress
4.Villainur  
5.Mangalam  
6.Ozhukarai  
7.Kadirgamam  
8.Indira Nagar  
9.ThattanchavadyN RangasamyCongress
10.Kamaraj Nagar  
11.Lawspet  
12.Kalapet  
13.Muthialpet  
14.Raj Bhavan  
15.OupalamA AnbalaganAIADMK
16.Orleanpeth  
17.NellithopeV Cartigueyane DMK
18.Mudaliarpet  
19.AriankuppamC Aiyappan AINRC
20.Manavely Embalam  
21.EmbalamE Mohamdaoss Congress
22.Nettapakkam  
23.Bahour  
24.Nedungadu  
25.Thirunallar  
26.Karaikal North  
27.Neravy-T.R.Pattinam  
28.Mahe  
29.Yanam  
30.Karaikal South  

About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

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