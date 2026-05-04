/Puducherry Election Result 2026: Who won where? See full winners list constituency-wise

Puducherry Election Result 2026: Vote counting for the Puducherry Assembly elections 2026 is currently underway. Polling took place on April 9, registering a voter turnout of 89.87 per cent. Voting was held across 1,099 polling stations, with 294 candidates contesting for seats in the 30-member Assembly. The Union Territory (UT) saw a mix of major alliances and new political entrants in this election.



The ruling NDA includes the All India N.R. Congress (AINRC), the BJP, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). The opposition INDIA bloc comprises the Indian National Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi. Key candidates to watch include Chief Minister N Rangaswamy, ministers A Namassivayam and A Johnkumar, and R Siva and V Saminathan. Meanwhile, counting of the votes is underway, and details will be updated here once the final counting is over.