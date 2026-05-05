The BJP also put up a good showing in the assembly bye-elections held for seven constituencies across five states and won a seat each in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tripura, and Nagaland, while its ally Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)’s Sunetra Pawar scripted a record win in Baramati. The Congress party won two seats in Karnataka.

In Dharmanagar constituency of Tripura, BJP’s Jahar Chakraborti defeated Amitabha Datta of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) by a margin of 18,290 votes. In the Koridang Assembly Constituency of Nagaland, Daochier I Imchen of BJP defeated independent candidate Toshikaba by a margin of 3,123 votes. In Umreth constituency of Gujarat, Harshadbhai Govindbhai Parmar of the BJP won by a margin of 30,743 votes.

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In Karnataka, Congress candidate Umesh Hullappa Meti won from Bagalkot constituency by more than 22,000 votes. In Devanagere-South Constituency, Samarth Shamanur Mallikaarjun of Congress defeated Shrinivasa T. Dasakariyappa of BJP by more than 5,000 votes.

In Maharashtra, Akshay Shivajirao Kardile of BJP defeated Mokate Govind Khandu of NCP in Rahuri bypoll with more than 1,12,000 votes.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar sets new record, wins Baramati by over 2.18 lakh votes

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar of NCP set a new record and won the Baramati seat with a margin of over 2.18 lakh votes. Sunetra polled 2,18,969 votes, while no other candidate could secure even a thousand votes.

She surpassed the record held by BJP’s Sunil Kumar Sharma from Sahibabad, who had polled 2,14,835 votes in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Sunetra breaks late husband Ajit Pawar’s record

As anticipated, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sunetra Pawar Monday won the Baramati Assembly bypoll by a record margin of over 2.18 lakh votes. In the process, she also surpassed her late husband Ajit Pawar’s record victory margin of 1.65 lakh votes.

Ajit Pawar won the Baramati seat in 1995, 1999, 2004, 2009, 2014, 2019, and 2024.

Sunetra Ajit Pawar expressed thanks for her victory in a post on X. She wrote, “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all the esteemed people of Baramati for the resounding victory you granted me with overwhelming votes in the Baramati Assembly by-election. The trust, love, and support you have shown me is of immense value to me.”

“This was the first election in Baramati following the passing of the revered Ajitdada. The absence of his guidance and presence is felt acutely today; this victory is not merely a political triumph for me, but a true tribute to the revered Dada’s work and cherished memories.”