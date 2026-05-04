/Assam Assembly polls: BJP seals hat-trick under Himanta with 82 seats, Gaurav Gogoi loses Jorhat

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday (May 4) thanked the people of the state for handing a third consecutive term to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance, calling the verdict a reflection of governance and development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press conference, Sarma described the result as historic. “It is an unprecedented victory for a ruling alliance. It is for the first time that the BJP has secured a majority in the state,” he said, adding in a post on X, “Hat-trick with a century!”

“With the blessings of the people of Assam, 102 NDA candidates have emerged victorious in the #AssamElections2026. I extend my warm congratulations to each and every candidate who has won today. Together, as Team Assam, we will work towards realising the goal of a Viksit Assam,” Sarma wrote in a post on X.

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BJP crosses majority mark as NDA expands footprint

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party with 82 seats in the 126-member Assembly. The Indian National Congress (INC) followed with 19 seats, while the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) secured 10 seats each.

In terms of vote share, the BJP secured 37.82 per cent, while the INC polled 29.83 per cent, indicating a clear advantage for the ruling party.

Key wins underline BJP dominance

Sarma retained the Jalukbari seat with a massive margin of 89434 votes, securing 127151 votes against INC candidate Bidisha Neog, who polled 37717 votes. His victory further cemented his position as the central figure in Assam politics.

In another key contest, veteran BJP leader Hitendra Nath Goswami defeated INC’s Gaurav Gogoi in Jorhat by over 23000 votes. The win marked Goswami’s sixth term in the Assembly and halted Gogoi’s attempt to enter state politics.

The result builds on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance’s performance in 2021, when it secured 75 seats to form the government, securing a historic second consecutive term. The latest outcome reflects an expansion of that mandate, with the BJP strengthening its hold across the state.