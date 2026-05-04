/Rohit, Rickelton keep Mumbai afloat in playoff race with six-wicket win over LSG

Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton powered the Mumbai Indians (MI) to a six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday (May 4). Having chased 229, the ninth successful 200-plus run chase among all teams this season thus far, the Mumbai Indians kept themselves alive in the IPL 2026 playoff race, winning their third match so far. In the absence of regular captain Hardik Pandya, who misses out due to being unwell, Suryakumar Yadav led the team to a famous win. LSG, however, sitting 10th on the points table, also remains in contention for a top-four spot.

Mumbai won the toss and elected to field first. Mitchell Marsh and LSG debutant Josh Inglis opened the innings, with Nicholas Pooran walking in at three. Having scored just 82 runs in eight matches before this, Pooran found form at the right time, smashing MI bowlers, mainly spinners, to all parts of the ground. The attacking left-hander whacked eight sixes and a four in his 21-ball 63 run stay at the crease, with LSG smashing 123 in just eight overs.

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The hosts, however, roared back, letting LSG score just 105 in their remaining 12 overs. Corbin Bosch’s comeback yielded results, as he returned with two wickets, with Will Jacks, Ghazanfar and Raghu Sharma picking a wicket apiece. Ace quick Jasprit Bumrah went wicketless, conceding 45 runs in his quota of four overs. LSG posted a healthy first-inning score of 228 for five.

MI’s highest successful chase

Returning to the playing XI for the first time since April 12, when he suffered a hamstring injury, Rohit Sharma began like he never left. Alongside Mumbai’s best batter thus far, Rickelton, Rohit smashed a fifty on his comeback, a blistering one rather and added 143 for the first wicket in just 10 overs.



Rickelton was the first to depart, with Rohit following him soon on a well-made 84 off just 44 balls, including seven maximums and six fours. That first-wicket stand laid the platform for a historic run chase. Two more wickets fell, but a steady fifth-wicket stand saw Mumbai complete their highest successful run chase with six wickets and eight balls remaining.

