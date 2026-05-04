/‘More money? No! Private Plane…’ Mark Wood recalls ‘unbelievable offer’ from an IPL team owner

England seamer Mark Wood has narrated an ‘unbelievable story’ that once left him speechless. Currently away from cricket but having played for two IPL franchises earlier, Wood recalled an instance when an IPL team owner (unnamed) offered him an offer he almost accepted but eventually didn't.

Wood has spent little time playing in the cash-rich league as injuries marred his franchise career. However, during one of the seasons playing for an IPL team, the team owner offered to send a ‘private jet’ to pick him up and have him in the playing XI for a game, which he couldn’t do due to fitness issues.

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Speaking on BBC's 'Strategic Timeout' podcast, Wood revealed how, when he was once down with fever for an IPL game, the team owner called him on two straight days to check on him, only to offer him to travel via a private jet later and play the game for his franchise. Even though Wood admitted to being tempted by this ‘crazy offer’, something that hasn’t happened again, he decided to prioritise his health.



"I wasn't very well after about five games, and the (next) game was in about three days' time. Every half an hour, the doctor would stay back, come to my room, and check on my vitals.



"I remember one day the owner ringing me, 'How are you feeling? Ready to go?' and I said, 'Honestly, I've eaten and drunk nothing, I still can't get out of bed'. He went, 'We'll get you another doctor, we'll do this and that," Wood revealed.



"Next day, it's the owner again, 'How are you feeling?', and I said, 'Honestly, I'm still not good'. He then said, 'I'll send a private plane, you get in the plane, play the game. Then I'll get the plane straight back out and get you back to your bedside," the English quick added.

