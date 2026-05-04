/IPL 2026: Big blow for RCB as Phil Salt returns to UK for finger injury scans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Phil Salt has returned to the United Kingdom for medical scans after a finger injury kept him out of the last three matches in IPL 2026, as reported by ESPNcricinfo on Monday. His absence is expected to extend Jacob Bethell’s stint at the top of the order, with the young batter continuing to fill in for Salt during the ongoing season.

While RCB have not issued an official statement detailing the injury, reports suggest Salt picked up a blow to a finger on his left hand while attempting a diving near the deep backward square leg boundary during their home defeat to Delhi Capitals on Apr 18.

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Before the setback, Salt was in strong form, scoring 202 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 168.33, giving RCB quick and aggressive starts at the top.

The report further added that both Salt and RCB remain optimistic that the injury will heal in time for him to return to India later this month, as the franchise continues its push to defend the IPL title they won for the first time last season.

The timing of the injury is particularly unfortunate for Salt, who has previously praised the team environment under director of cricket Mo Bobat, head coach Andy Flower, and batting mentor Dinesh Karthik. He had rediscovered form in the IPL after a subdued T20 World Cup campaign with England.



The defending champions, who are being led by Rajat Patidar, are currently on a six-day break following their defeat to the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, with several players taking a short trip to the Maldives ahead of their next fixture against the Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday.