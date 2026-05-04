/IPL 2026 updated points table: Gujarat Titans boost playoff hopes, PBKS remain on top

The battle for the IPL 2026 top four, along with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings, got much tighter after a busy Sunday double-header. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) registered a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), while Gujarat Titans overcame Punjab Kings (PBKS), making the overall race more competitive. Despite their defeat, Punjab Kings continue to lead the table with 13 points, though their Net Run Rate has taken a hit and now stands at 0.855.

Gujarat Titans capitalised on their victory, securing their sixth win in 10 matches and are currently on 12 points. Even though they remain in fifth place, their recent form and improved standings keep them firmly in the playoff race alongside teams like Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

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KKR’s success against SRH has given them a boost in the lower half of the table, lifting them to seven points and keeping their qualification hopes alive. SRH, while still on 12 points, suffered a setback in both momentum and Net Run Rate, allowing other teams to close the gap.

Overall, the standings from third to eighth place have become extremely compressed, with even a single result capable of significantly altering positions.

IPL 2026 updated points table

P Team M W L NR PTS NRR 1 Punjab Kings 9 6 2 1 13 0.855 2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 9 6 3 0 12 1.420 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 6 4 0 12 0.644 4 Rajasthan Royals 10 6 4 0 12 0.510 5 Gujarat Titans 10 6 4 0 12 -0.147 6 Chennai Super Kings 9 4 5 0 8 0.005 7 Delhi Capitals 9 4 5 0 8 -0.895 8 Kolkata Knight Riders 9 3 5 1 7 -0.539 9 Mumbai Indians 9 2 7 0 4 -0.803 10 Lucknow Super Giants 8 2 6 0 4 -1.106

Orange Cap standings

Abhishek Sharma has moved to the top of the run-scoring chart with 440 runs, surpassing KL Rahul, who now occupies second place despite consistent performances. Heinrich Klaasen remains close behind, ensuring SRH still feature strongly at the top.

Sai Sudharsan continues to strengthen Gujarat Titans’ batting presence in the rankings, while Ishan Kishan and Jos Buttler also appear in the top 10, highlighting the impact of SRH and GT batters. With small margins separating players, the competition remains intense and every innings is becoming increasingly important.

Purple Cap standings

The fight for the leading wicket-taker remains tight, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Anshul Kamboj tied at 17 wickets, however, Bhuvneshwar stays ahead due to a better economy rate. Kagiso Rabada has climbed to 16 wickets, while Jofra Archer and Eshan Malinga are close behind with 15 wickets each.