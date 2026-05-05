/'Unacceptable': PM Modi issues statement after injuries to 3 Indian nationals in drone attack on UAE's Fujairah

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a statement after drone attacks on the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone in United Arab Emirates (UAE). In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi strongly condemned the attacks on the UAE that resulted in injuries to three Indian nationals. PM Modi stated that targeting civilians and infrastructure is unacceptable. He asserted that India stands in firm solidarity with the UAE and reiterates its support for the peaceful resolution of all issues through dialogue and diplomacy. The Indian PM also underlined that ensuring safe and unimpeded navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is vital for enduring regional peace, stability and global energy security.

“Strongly condemn the attacks on the UAE that resulted in injuries to three Indian nationals. Targeting civilians and infrastructure is unacceptable. India stands in firm solidarity with the UAE and reiterates its support for the peaceful resolution of all issues through dialogue and diplomacy. Ensuring safe and unimpeded navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is vital for enduring regional peace, stability and global energy security,” the PM wrote on X.

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India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also issued a statement saying it was “unacceptable” and has called for “immediate cessation of these hostilities.” The statement by. The Embassy of India in UAE had earlier said that it remains in touch with local authorities to ensure adequate medical care for the Indian nationals. India also free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the Strait of Hormuz amid its blockade by both the US and Iran.

The statement by MEA read: “The attack on Fujairah that resulted in injury to three Indian nationals is unacceptable. We call for immediate cessation of these hostilities and the targeting of civilian infrastructure and innocent civilians. India continues to stand for dialogue and diplomacy to deal with the situation, so that peace and stability may be restored across West Asia. We also call for free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the Strait of Hormuz in keeping with international law. India stands ready to support all efforts for a peaceful resolution of issues.” In a post on X, the Indian Embassy said, "Three Indian nationals have been injured in today's attacks in Fujairah. We are in touch with local authorities for ensuring adequate medical care and welfare of the affected Indian nationals."

What UAE said on the attack?