/India issues 'exit' advisory for its nationals in Iran, no response on ceasefire yet

India on Wednesday (Apr 8) issued a fresh advisory for its nationals in Iran and "strongly advised" them to "expeditiously exit" the country despite a ceasefire announced by both Washington and Tehran. India's statement comes a day after it advised its nationals still living in the Islamic Republic to stay where they are for the next 48 hours and remain indoors as US President Donald Trump's deadline loomed. While India has yet not reacted to Pakistan's mediated ceasefire between the US and Iran, Centre's advise to Indian nationals indicate that threat and safety concerns might still be the same as it was before the truce. Indian Embassy again reiterated that there should be no attempt to approach any international land border without prior consultation and coordination with the Embassy.

“In continuation of the advisory of 07 April 2026, and in light of recent developments, Indian nationals still in Iran are strongly advised to expeditiously exit Iran, in coordination with the Embassy and using the routes suggested by the Embassy," the Indian embassy in Iran said. The Embassy also shared list of emergency numbers.

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Iran-US ceasefire