/'I hear yes': Trump's BIG hint about China's role in pressuring Iran for ceasefire with US

In a big statement, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Apr 7) said that he believes China might have been involved in the talks that preceded the now announced ceasefire between America and Iran. While Pakistan's role as mediator has been well established, Trump's statement about China's involvement signals another diplomatic development. Trump hinted that hears that China persuaded Iran to negotiate. Trump announced that he has agreed to pause bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. Soon after, Iran, in its statement, said that it has agreed to the request by the US for negotiations based on its 15-point proposal. It also said that the US has accepted the general framework of Iran's 10-point proposal.

What we know about China's role?

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"I hear yes," Trump said in a telephone call when asked if Beijing was involved in getting key ally Tehran to negotiate on a truce. It must be recalled that as Pakistan volunteered the negotiations between Iran and the United States in the last week of March, China also issued several statements supporting peace in the region. A day after quadrilateral talks of foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, and Pakistan were held in Islamabad, on Mar 31, Pakistan and China jointly announced a five-point peace initiative calling for an immediate ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Additionally, the New York Times quoted three Iranian officials saying that Pakistan’s push for a ceasefire was coupled with China's intervention at the last minute “to show flexibility and defuse tensions.” The Associated Press quoted sources saying that Beijing pressured Iran for path of peace by working with intermediaries, including Pakistan, Turkey and Egypt. The Chinese officials were constantly in touch with Iranian officials as the negotiations were evolving.

There is no statement from the Chinese foreign ministry on the development but the Chinese Embassy in Washington earlier said Beijing has been working “tirelessly for peace.” Mao Ning, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, also said, "All parties need to demonstrate sincerity and quickly end this war that should not have happened in the first place." She said China was "deeply concerned" about the impact the conflict has on the world economy and energy security. A day before the ceasefire, China and Russia vetoed a UN resolution urging states to coordinate efforts to protect commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump to travel to China

Trump is due to travel to Beijing in May to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping. He was previously postponed his March visit after the war started in Iran. The visit is scheduled for May 14–15. Trump described the upcoming meeting as a major and historic occasion, adding that he also intends to host Xi and his wife in Washington, DC later this year. "My meeting with the Highly Respected President of China, President Xi Jinping, which was originally postponed due to our Military operation in Iran, has been rescheduled, and will take place in Beijing on May 14th and 15th," Trump said on his Truth Social network. Officials from both the White House and China are currently completing arrangements for the meetings in both countries. "I look very much forward to spending time with President Xi in what will be, I am sure, a Monumental Event," Trump added. The White House confirmed the revised dates shortly before Trump’s statement. The trip will mark Trump’s first visit to China during his second term and is expected to focus heavily on improving strained trade relations between the two global economic powers. The two leaders last met in South Korea in October, where they agreed to ease tensions stemming from ongoing trade disputes initiated by US tariffs.

How Trump reacted after ceasefire?