/Trump declares '100% victory' after Iran-US ceasefire but Mojtaba says 'war not over' — What's happening

In a telephone call with AFP, Trump declared victory. He also said that there was a strong framework for a longer-term deal. "Total and complete victory. 100 percent. No question about it," Trump said. "We have a 15 point transaction, of which most of those things have been agreed on. We'll see what happens. We'll see if it gets there," he added. He also said that Iran’s uranium will be “perfectly taken care of”. The Republican president had said in his earlier announcement that Iran had given a 10-point proposal which was "workable." Trump did not mention if he would go back to his original threats if the deal fell apart. "You're going to have to see," Trump told AFP.