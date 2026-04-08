/Trump declares '100% victory' after Iran-US ceasefire but Mojtaba says 'war not over' — What's happening

US President Donald Trump called the Iran ceasefire a “total victory,” while Mojtaba Khamenei warned the war isn’t over. Mediated by Shehbaz Sharif, the two-week truce raises hopes but uncertainty remains.
Hours after Pakistan-mediated Iran-US ceasefire announcement, US President Donald Trump said that it is a "total and complete victory" for America. The ceasefire between the two countries have been agreed for a period of two weeks. However, Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said that war is not over.
In a telephone call with AFP, Trump declared victory. He also said that there was a strong framework for a longer-term deal. "Total and complete victory. 100 percent. No question about it," Trump said. "We have a 15 point transaction, of which most of those things have been agreed on. We'll see what happens. We'll see if it gets there," he added. He also said that Iran’s uranium will be “perfectly taken care of”. The Republican president had said in his earlier announcement that Iran had given a 10-point proposal which was "workable." Trump did not mention if he would go back to his original threats if the deal fell apart. "You're going to have to see," Trump told AFP.
In a statement by Iran's state-run Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said: "This is not the end of the war but all military branches should follow the Supreme Leader's order and cease their fire." “It is emphasized that this does not signify the termination of the war,” the statement said. “Our hands remain upon the trigger, and should the slightest error be committed by the enemy, it shall be met with full force," said Iran's Supreme National Security Council.
In Truth Social post, Trump called it “a major moment for global peace,” adding that “Iran is ready for it—they’ve had enough, and so has the rest of the world.” It noted that “the United States will assist in easing congestion in the Strait of Hormuz,” with expectations of “positive developments and economic opportunities ahead.” The message also emphasized that “Iran can begin rebuilding,” while the US would be “supplying essential resources and staying present to ensure stability.” It concluded on an optimistic note, saying there is confidence this could mark “a new era of growth—potentially a ‘Golden Age’ for the Middle East.” Full post
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also called it America's victory. “From the very beginning of Operation Epic Fury, President Trump estimated this would be a 4-6 week operation,” she said in a X post. “Thanks to the unbelievable capabilities of our warriors, we have achieved and exceeded our core military objectives in 38 days. The success of our military created maximum leverage, allowing President Trump and the team to engage in tough negotiations that have now created an opening for a diplomatic solution and long-term peace. Additionally, President Trump got the Strait of Hormuz reopened,” Leavitt added. She declared, “Never underestimate President Trump’s ability to successfully advance America’s interests and broker peace.”
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that the US and Iran, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire, including Lebanon. "With the greatest humility, I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere, effective immediately," Sharif said on US social media company X in the early hours on Wednesday
At the 11th hour after threatening to end civilisation, US President Donald Trump announced that he has agreed to pause bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. He said that he will abide by the same only if Iran reopens the Strait of Hormuz immediately. Soon after, Iran, in its statement, said that it has agreed to the request by the US for negotiations based on its 15-point proposal. It also said that the US has accepted the general framework of Iran's 10-point proposal. Iran also said that for a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible. Both the world leaders thanked Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, establishing the country as the chief mediator.