/Suvendu Adhikari named BJP’s Chief Minister for West Bengal, who is he?

The Bharatiya Janata Party has elected Suvendu Adhikari as the legislative party leader and announced his name for the Chief Minister of West Bengal for which the swearing in ceremony will take place on Saturday (May 9).

"I announce the name of Suvendu Adhikari elected as Leader of West Bengal BJP Legislative Party," said Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a press conference on Friday (May 8).

So, who is Suvendu Adhikari, who defeated the former chief minister of Bengal and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee from Bhabanipur?

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Suvendu Adhikari for most Bengalis, is the man who worked hard to bring the BJP into the forefront in the last few years. His political trajectory mirrors the broader shift underway in the state, combining grassroots mobilisation, insider knowledge of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), and strong backing from the BJP’s central leadership.

Adhikari’s journey began early. Once a trusted aide of Mamata Banerjee, he entered politics as a teenager and steadily rose through the ranks. His decision to join the BJP in December 2020, after resigning from Banerjee’s cabinet, marked a turning point in Bengal politics. According to political observers, his defection was not merely symbolic but strategic, as he leveraged his understanding of Trinamool’s organisational structure to mount a direct challenge against his former mentor.

His rise is deeply tied to Nandigram, where he first gained prominence during the anti-land acquisition movement. That same constituency later became the epicentre of a high-stakes political battle. Adhikari’s victories over Banerjee in Nandigram in both the 2021 and 2026 elections are widely seen as defining moments. Analysts note that these wins not only delivered electoral gains but also dented the perception of invincibility surrounding the TMC leadership.

Earlier life

Born into a politically influential family in East Midnapore, Adhikari began his formal political career in 1995 as a councillor in Kanthi Municipality under the Congress banner. He later joined the Trinamool Congress alongside his father, Sisir Adhikari, and rose to prominence during the 2007 Nandigram movement. His switch to the BJP took place on December 19, 2020, at a rally attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.