A thick layer of fog enveloped the national capital on Friday morning, with visibility reducing to zero. Delhi recorded a temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am on Friday, as per the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) data. As per the prediction of the Met Department, the minimum temperature expected today is 6 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 20 degrees Celsius with "very dense fog.

Advertisment

"Meanwhile, in view of the dense fog, the Delhi Airport issued an advisory for the passengers stating that there has been impact on flight departures. It further advised the passengers to contact their respective airlines for updated flight information.The advisory reads, "Due to dense Fog, there has been impact on Flight departures, however, flights which are CAT III compliant are able to land and depart from Delhi Airport. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.

#WATCH | A thick layer of fog envelops Delhi-NCR as cold wave continues. Visuals from Dhaula Kuan. pic.twitter.com/cFwOgOqBre — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2025

Also Read: India: Dense fog covers the national capital, mercury dips to 8°C

Advertisment

Tents set up for the homeless

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has also set up 235 pagoda tents to provide shelter to homeless people. Night shelters have been set up in several areas of the national capital, including AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and Nizamuddin flyover

Homeless seek shelters Photograph: (ANI)

Advertisment

Also Read: North India fog: Flights and trains delayed, IMD issues orange alert amid cold wave

Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted."The air quality in the national capital dropped down in the 'severe' category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI was recorded at 409 in Delhi today at 7 am. Yesterday at the same time it was 299.An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.'As the temperature dipped, several night shelters in different parts of the national capital were seen with all its beds occupied.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.