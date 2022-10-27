Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hints at retrieving PoK under parliament resolution

The Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh is on a Visit to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. While addressing the Infantry Day function in Srinagar, Rajnath Singh said that people of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir are subjected to human rights violations and Pakistan has to pay a price for it. The Defence Minister said that the Indian government is committed to implementing the 1994 resolution passed in the Parliament about retrieving the part of Kashmir “under illegal occupation of Pakistan.”

''Our country is watching and feeling the pain of the citizens of PoK, where Pakistan is unleashing torture and harassment. Very soon there will be a rebellion in the PoK by the citizens against the atrocities. Our country is committed to implementing the resolution passed in the Parliament about retrieving Kashmir under illegal occupation of Pakistan,'' said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Defence Minister was in Srinagar to celebrate the Shaurya Diwas. October 27 is observed as Infantry Day (Shaurya Diwas). The army on this day fought Pakistani invaders and pushed them back. While remembering the sacrifices Soldiers have made, he said I bow my head before all the martyrs for their sacrifice for this country.

''I bow my head before all the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives to liberate this land from the brutal attack of raiders. Pakistan showed its true colours soon after the partition of India Pakistan took place. We had not imagined that Pakistan would stoop so low and attack Jammu and Kashmir. When Pakistani infiltrators attacked Jammu and Kashmir altogether from URI to Gurez and Tanghdhar, the main attack took place from Muzaffarabad side, but it was brigadier Rajender Singh who stopped the raiders from proceeding further towards Baramulla by blasting the bridge at URI, '' said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

While speaking on the full integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the removal of Article 370, Defence Minister said Rama Prasad Mukherji had seen the dream of full integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of the country and the dream was completed on August 05, 2019, when the Modi government integrated Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of the country completely by erasing two flags and two constitutions.

While taking a dig at the Politicians in Kashmir Valley, the Defence Minister said that the Kashmiri people were not getting any benefits due to the self-centric Politics of leaders in the Union Territory. ''Due to the self-centric politics of some leaders here, the people of Jammu and Kashmir couldn't get all the benefits provided by the central government,'' he added.

