Mehbooba Mufti takes a dig at the centre while congratulating Rishi Sunak, BJP hits back

The former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti has taken a dig at the central government of India while appreciating Rishi Sunak becoming the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Mehbooba Mufti alleged that while India celebrates, as the first Indian-origin PM of the UK, our country is still shackled by "divisive and discriminatory laws" like NRC and CAA.

"Proud moment that the UK will have its first Indian-origin PM. While all of India rightly celebrates, it would serve us well to remember that while UK has accepted an ethnic minority member as its PM, we are still shackled by divisive & discriminatory laws like NRC & CAA," said Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has hit out at Mehbooba Mufti's statement and said she has a habit of criticising everything.

Altaf Thakur, the BJP spokesperson, said, "Mehbooba Mufti has a habit of talking about the country and its policies. Undoubtedly, It's a proud moment for Indians that an Indian-origin person has become the Prime Minister of the UK."

"Indians have a capability of becoming a PM of Britain, the same British ruled India for centuries and now an Indian Origin person is made the PM of UK," Thakur said.

He further added, "But I want to ask Mehbooba Mufti that we should open borders for Pakistanis, Bangladesh and Myanmar to make them settle here. And with regard to NRC and CAA, It's important for the nation and its development."

The tweets and messages have been pouring in from across India celebrating and congratulating Rishi Sunak for becoming the first British Asian PM of UK.

