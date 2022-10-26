One foreign terrorist killed during infiltration bid near LoC in North Kashmir

One terrorist was killed near the Line of Control in North Kashmir’s Kupwara sector Tuesday night. Indian Army along with Jammu Kashmir Police foiled a major infiltration attempt by terrorists along the LOC in Tangdhar Sector on the night of 25/26 October.

According to Indian army, one foreign terrorist belonging to PoK was killed during the operation. Arms and ammunition have also been recovered from the operation site. Security forces had received an input regarding infiltration of a group of LeT terrorists through Forward Sudpura in Karnah Tehsil of Kupwara District, after which a joint operation by security forces was launched.

“Alert troops on anti-infiltration grid intercepted two terrorists trying to infiltrate into own side in the forward area close to the Line of Control. At around 1:45 AM on 26 Oct 22, the infiltrating terrorists were fired upon, leading to elimination of one terrorist," said Col Emron Musavi , PRO (Defence) Srinagar, Indian Army.

“However, taking advantage of darkness the other terrorist managed to flee to PoJK side. A search operation was launched in the morning resulting in recovery of one AK series rifle, two pistols and large quantity of ammunition and war like stores. As per agencies, the eliminated terrorist has been identified as Mohammed Shakur, s/o Yakub, aged 32 years belonging to Syedpura in PoJK," added Col Emron Musavi.

Before the arrival of winter in Kashmir region, the number of infiltrations attempts on the Line of Control increase. The routes generally close due to snowfall in the month of November till March making it difficult for terrorists to cross over. The Line of Control has been put on alert and security has been beefed up.