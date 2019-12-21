Congress to hold 'dharna' against CAA, NRC at Raj Ghat on Monday

Congress party on Saturday postponed its schedule to hold a 'dharna' against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) to Monday.

Earlier, the party had decided to hold the protest on Sunday, December 22.

As per reports, the 'dharna' will take at Delhi's Raj Ghat in the presence of Congress party interim president Sonia Gandhi and former chief Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, the BJP has decided to launch a massive communication campaign to allay the public fears and apprehensions of over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

"The BJP will reach out to over three crore families. We will organise press conferences at over 250 places in the next 10 days. In addition, over 1,000 rallies will be held to clear the air over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and to bust the myth created by the opposition," BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav told the reporters on Saturday.

He said that the party will counter the "lies" of opposition parties including that of the Congress over the provisions of the new law through effective communication, news agency ANI reported.

(With inputs from ANI)



