Chennai weather update: Continued heavy rains bring waterlogging and traffic jams; flights also affected

Chennai witnessed heavy rainfall overnight on Sunday night and woke up to waterlogging and traffic jams on Monday morning. The heavy rains that drenched the Southern state, forced authorities to call off schools for a day or two in six other districts than Chennai. The schools were closed in Ranipet, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpet, and Vellore.

In the capital city of Delhi, light rainfall was received on Monday that provided some relief from the scorching heat and ascending temperature. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted mostly cloudy skies with the possibility of very light rain and drizzle in Delhi for Monday, June 19. Effects of Cyclone Biparjoy on monsoon On one hand, Cyclone Biparjoy brought torrential rains across India’s western coast last week, and on the other hand, it affected the East in an opposite manner. Despite the southwest monsoon supposedly having covered Tamil Nadu, the cyclone’s northeast movement resulted in a change in wind patterns, leading to uncomfortably high temperatures in the state.

Chennai, especially, was already witnessing one of its hottest-ever months of June this time and it was rendered powerless by the hot weather. However, respite came in the form of a heavy downpour on Sunday night, bringing down the city’s sweltering mercury levels considerably.

Watch | India: Monsoon arrives after a week-long delay × According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chennai’s Meenambakkam observatory recorded 137.6 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am on Sunday and 5:30 am Monday, while Nungambakkam saw 67.4 mm of precipitation in the same duration. Rains also brought chaos Many low-lying areas like Velachery, Guindy, Vepery, GST Road, and KK Nagar were inundated by intense rains. The underpass of Kathipara junction connecting the Grand Southern Trunk road, Inner Ring road, Anna Salai and Mount- Poonamallee road was also flooded with less than 3 feet of rainwater.

Apart from all the expected traffic congestion, commuters also faced flooded runways and clogged roads that led to 10 flights that were supposed to land in Chennai getting diverted to the Bengaluru airport in the wee hours on Monday. Furthermore, 17 international flights were also delayed due to the inclement weather. More rains predicted in next few days Meanwhile, Chennai, along with some other neighbouring districts like Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Tiruchirappalli, Ariyalur, and Perambalur is in for more heavy rains (64.5 mm-115.5 mm) on Monday.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon has further advanced into the hinterlands, says IMD. "Southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, West Central & Northwest Bay of Bengal; some parts of Gangetic West Bengal & Jharkhand; some more parts of Bihar & remaining parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim today, the 19th June," says IMD. Weather Forecast: East India Following incessant rain, a rise in water level was witnessed in the Brahmaputra river in Assam. Meanwhile, the flood situation in Assam’s Lakhimpur remains grim.

In Assam too, many rivers are rising up following incessant rain and a few districts have been affected in the first spell of the flood, the state government is ready to deal with any kind of situation and directed all districts to be alert.

The Assam state government is in touch with all agencies including Indian Army, Indian Air Force and NDRF to tackle the emergency situation.

(With inputs from agencies)



