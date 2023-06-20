In the times of instant messaging, this Indian state's police maintain carrier pigeons

In today's world of instant gratification where you can connect to someone via a voice call, a message, or a video call instantly, police in this Indian state are holding on to a flock of carrier pigeons for their communication needs. Police in the Eastern Indian state of Odisha are preserving carrier pigeons for use in scenarios where a disaster might compromise communication links. A colonial legacy Today, the carrier pigeon service in Odisha has over 100 Belgian Homer pigeons, carefully maintained for their historical significance and to ensure their existence for future generations.

Satish Kumar Gajbhiye, an inspector-general of police in the district of Cuttack as per Reuters, said: "We have kept the pigeons for their heritage value and to preserve them for future generations."

The tradition of using carrier pigeons dates back to the era of British colonial rule when police stations relied on these birds to exchange messages. Have the carrier pigeons proven themselves useful in recent times? These pigeons have proven to be a lifeline on at least two occasions over the past four decades. During a powerful cyclone in 1999 that caused communication lines to fail and devastating floods in 1982, the pigeons played a vital role in maintaining communication.

To transmit messages, lightweight onion paper is used, upon which the message is written. The paper is then inserted into a capsule and tied to the pigeon's leg. The pigeons possess impressive flying abilities, capable of covering distances of up to 500 miles (800 km) in a single journey at speeds of 55 kph (34 mph). How are the pigeons trained? The training process for the carrier pigeons as per Reuters begins when they are around five to six weeks old.

According to Parshuram Nanda, a caretaker of the birds, they "start training the birds at five to six weeks old, when they are placed in a crate and put in their shelter."

As they grow older, they are gradually released from increasing distances. Guided by their instincts, the pigeons find their way back to the shelter, accomplishing return flights of approximately 30 km (19 miles) within ten days, explained Nanda.

"Even in the unlikely event that every mode of communication breaks down tomorrow, the pigeons will never fail," says Historian Anil Dhir, who as per the report collaborates with the police.

As per him, studies indicate carrier pigeons possess the remarkable ability to detect magnetic fields and navigate accurately over vast distances. Historical use of carrier pigeons Carrier pigeons have a rich history of delivering important messages throughout the ages. They carried news of the conquest of Gaul to Rome and announced Napoleon's defeat at Waterloo in England. They were also extensively used as messengers during both World Wars.

However, in modern times, with the advent of advanced communication technologies, the Indian carrier pigeons primarily serve ceremonial pu.rposes during national holidays like Independence Day and Republic Day, remarked Gajbhiye.

(With inputs from agencies)

