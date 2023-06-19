After ₹85 million heist, ₹10 fruit drink lands 'Daku Haseena' in police net

The mastermind couple, who had pulled a daring multi-crore heist, was finally caught by Punjab Police with a help of a fruit-flavoured drink near Hemkund Sahib in the Indian state of Uttarakhand.

Mandeep Kaur alias 'Daaku Haseena' and her husband Jaswinder Singh had pulled a daring heist at a cash management firm's office in the Indian city Ludhiana, as per the Punjab Police. On June 10, guards at the office of CMS Services were overpowered by armed robbers and ₹85 million was stolen in cash.

After pulling off the robbery Mandeep Kaur went on a pilgrimage to Hemkund Sahib, which is a Sikh shrine, with her husband Jaswinder Singh, said Ludhiana Police Commission Mandeep Singh Sidhu. The police were earlier informed that the couple was planning to flee to Nepal, however, their plans were blocked due to a lookout notice.

Then, the couple decided to visit Hemkund Sahib, Haridwar and Kedarnath before planning their next step. As per the police, although they had the information of Mandeep Kaur and Jaswinder Singh being present in Hemkund Sahib, the major challenge they faced was identifying the masterminds in the crowd of devotees.

In a bid to get hold of the couple, the police set up a free drinks kiosk and started distributing a fruit-flavoured drink among the devotees. The couple, unaware of the trap laid by the police to nab them, reached at the kiosk, collected their packs and uncovered their faces to take a sip of the drink. The wanted couple was identified by the police, however, they did not make any move and waited for them to finish their prayers.

After praying at the shrine, as the couple walked out they were arrested by the police. After a short chase, the police were able to easily nab the wanted couple. Money recovered Police Commissioner Sidhu stated that they recovered a sum of ₹ 2.1 million from the couple. The police have recovered around ₹60 million, out of the ₹85 million loot, so far. The police said that nine people, accused in the robbery case, have been arrested by them.



Punjab Police Chief Gaurav Yadav said that in less than 100 hours, the police were able to nab the kingpins of the Ludhiana heist. "Police teams used a professional & scientific approach to solve the multi-crore robbery," he stated.

DGP Yadav, in a tweet, said, "Proud of @Ludhiana_Police & Counter Intelligence unit to solve the CMS Cash Robbery Case after arresting fugitive Mandeep Kaur @ Mona & her Husband Jaswinder Singh from #Uttarakhand. Kingpin of #LudhianaCashVanRobbery arrested in less than 100 hrs."

The official Twitter handle of the Ludhiana Police said this must serve as a "chilling reminder for all anti-social elements".

