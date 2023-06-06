Watch | Love for chocolate knows no bounds: UK man shoplifts 144 chocolate bars

Jordan Thomson, 30, was caught on video taking 48 Twix bars, 48 Snickers bars, 24 Bounty bars, and 24 Yorkie bars from the Co-Op in New Broadway, Worthing, on April 30 — just a few days after he was freed from jail for crimes similar to these, according to Sussex police.

In the weeks that followed, Thompson was also seen taking eleven coffee jars, five packs of laundry detergent, two bottles of vodka, and a significant amount of meat from various establishments in Worthing.

Staff soon recognised Thomson as a frequent offender and informed police, offering many CCTV footage as proof. He's been put in Time Outhttps://t.co/q70BrIvg3M https://t.co/AqlN6t8LzH — Joe Stack (@joe_stack_) June 2, 2023 × The other stores were Savers on Montague Street in Worthing, Tesco on Dominion Road in Worthing and Co-Op on Ham Road in Shoreham.

Thomson, who has no known residence, was detained and accused of stealing six different items worth a combined £357.40 (444.13 USD)

He entered a guilty plea to all charges, according to the police, and was sentenced to a total of 22 weeks in prison on May 22 at Crawley Magistrates' Court. He was also had to pay costs of £239 (297 USD)

Police Sergeant Sam Milsom, of the Response Investigations Team who spoke to the Sussex Express said, “A number of our officers worked with great efficiency – assisted by our Business Crime Team – to present a case to the Crown Prosecution Service in a timely manner. This meant we were able to secure charges against a prolific offender and prevent further loss to businesses in Adur and Worthing.

“I hope Thomson learns from his previous mistakes and gets the support he needs to put a stop to his criminality, which causes so much harm to the business community,” he added. Unusual thefts in the UK Thieves employed a method known as "relay theft" to take a British woman's car as she was nursing her infant, making her the latest victim of a car heist.

Also watch | UK PM Rishi Sunak says, 'New migration policy is working, illegal migration down by 20%' Early in the morning, Sarah Baxter was at her Henley residence caring for the two-week-old infant when her Mercedes was taken. Even though the vehicle was keyless, the robbers were able to access it using a metal hoop that picked up and amplified the signal from the key fob. Notably, current automobiles with keyless entry systems use a fob to detect and unlock the car rather than a physical key.

After watching the video from her doorbell CCTV camera, which showed a guy approaching her house, Baxter learned the crime's functioning operandi.