A Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) continues in Laroo area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday (November 17), a day after an encounter in which one suspected terrorist, identified as Umar Nisar Dar, was killed. Security forces have intensified efforts to track down Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Latif Bhat, who is believed to be hiding in the area.

According to sources, the investigation has revealed that Umar Nisar Dar was allegedly working in coordination with LeT/TRF commander Latif Bhat and had been providing him shelter and logistical support for the past five to six months. Investigations further suggest that on November 10, the duo conducted reconnaissance in the Akhran area to identify potential targets and plan attacks on security forces. A day later, on November 11, they allegedly attacked a CRPF checkpoint in Akhran before fleeing the scene.

CCTV footage from both days reportedly captured their movements, including their presence during the alleged reconnaissance and their escape following the attack. The matter came under investigation after Umar Nisar Dar went missing and his family lodged a missing person’s report at Kulgam Police Station. Subsequent investigation allegedly established his links with Latif Bhat and his involvement with the TRF following the Akhran attack.

After evading security forces, the duo was eventually traced to the Laroo area, where they were cornered during an operation on Monday. An encounter ensued, resulting in the death of Umar Nisar Dar, while Latif Bhat managed to evade security forces. The CASO remains underway in Laroo, with additional security personnel maintaining a tight cordon and conducting searches to locate the absconding LeT commander.