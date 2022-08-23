Apple to manufacture iPhone 14 in India; plans to bring it on par with China

September is usually the month of the launch of a new iPhone. Apple is set to bring its new flagship iPhone 14 and an array of other products into the market. However, the biggest news might not be the launch of the phone, albeit, where it might be produced.

According to reports, Apple is planning to begin the manufacturing of the iPhone 14 in India. The company has already started working with its local suppliers, here in India to speed up the production pace to cut down the manufacturing time of the new smartphone.

Reportedly iPhone 13 started manufacturing in India, six-seven months after it was launched last year in September. Apple is attempting to reduce the gap and bring it on par with China.

Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn which is the primary manufacturer of the iPhone has studied a route where components can be shipped from China and assembled at the company's plant, outside the southern Indian city of Chennai.

Accordingly, iPhone 14s is expected to be shipped from the Indian factory by the end of October or early November. However, Apple and Foxconn remain committed to their long-term goal of starting the manufacturing process simultaneously in India and China.

Why is Apple searching for new pastures?

The slowdown in the economy in China coupled with the breakdown in the supply chain and frequent electricity breakdowns, exacerbated by the heatwave has made the manufacturing climate difficult.

However, it is China's 'Zero-Covid tolerance' policy that has hurt businesses the most. As reported by WION, the complete lockdowns in Shanghai and Kunshan might have been the final straw that made Apple rethink its plans for manufacturing in mainland China.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call of 'Make in India', the country has become a shining spot for manufacturers. Apple is already manufacturing iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and iPhone 11 locally. The manufacturing of iPhone 14, near about the same time as China is expected to be the next big milestone in the country's burgeoning manufacturing prowess.

(With inputs from agencies)

