Apple's next big money-making idea: More ads in iPhones

Apple has its next big money-making idea. It is not the next generation, glass-ceiling breaker iPhone, MacBook or even an Apple smartwatch. It's advertising. Reportedly, Apple is looking to add more advertisements to its first-party apps that come pre-installed on iPhone.

According to tech reports, Apple has already internally tested the ads on its Maps, Books and Podcasts. Currently, Apple allows app developers to advertise their apps on the App Store. Moreover, ads are displayed in Apple News and Stocks.

It is pertinent to note that last year, Apple rolled out its new privacy policy called 'App Tracking Transparency' that required the apps on its platform to ask for users' permission to track their activity and share it with third parties.

Read More: Apple sets deadline for employees to be in the office at least three days a week

Succinctly put, Apple disrupted the entire 'personalised advertising' market as business houses had to reconsider their strategies. However, Apple remained unscathed and on the contrary, its advertising business grew 238 per cent to $3.7 billion in 2021.

Thus it appears a tad ironic that by adding more ads in the iPhone apps, Apple wants to take this number into the double digits.

It's not all that. Apple is also looking to maximise the earning potential of its streaming platform Apple TV Plus. Reportedly, taking a cue out of Dinsey+ and Netflix's book, Apple is willing to experiment with a lower-priced ad-supported subscription plan. Both Disney+ and Netflix are expected to roll out the said tiers by the end of the year.

Analysts believe that Apple is in the early stages of developing its own new mobile advertising platform. The uptick in recruitment drive suggests that efforts were ongoing to create a profitable ad platform.

Apple and its bumper quarter

As reported by WION, last month Apple announced that its June quarter revenue stood at a record $83 billion, up two per cent YoY. Apple also announced that it expected to pay a dividend of $0.3 per share to its shareholders.

“This quarter’s record results speak of Apple’s constant efforts to innovate, to advance new possibilities, and to enrich the lives of our customers." Tim Cook was quoted as saying.

Read More: Apple and Amazon post impressive numbers amid an economic slowdown

(With inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE: