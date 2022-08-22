Apple workers oppose return-to-office orders, launch petition against it

A petition has been launched by Apple workers against the company as they oppose the company's return-to-office orders. In the petition, Apple employees noted that the decision to work from the office risks stifling diversity and staff wellbeing.

For a very long time, Apple CEO Tim Cook has been trying to call the employees back to offices after they were forced to work from home after the emergence of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Several times Cook's efforts have been thwarted by the emergence of new coronavirus waves and a rise in cases. Even in April, he rolled out a slow hybrid plan but it was delayed due to the deadly virus.

In a memo, Apple recently told all the employees must come into the office for at least three days a week from next month to restore "in-person collaboration".

In the memo, Tim Cook said: "We are excited to move forward with the pilot and believe that this revised framework will enhance our ability to work flexibly, while preserving the in-person collaboration that is so essential to our culture."

But, employees have launched a petition to oppose the plan. A group of workers who operate under the name Apple Together stated that greater flexibility in the way they work would promote diversity within the company. They have shared the petition to raise their voice against Cook's orders.

Are you an office-based Apple employee? Are you less than thrilled with the RTO mandate? Sign the petition, lets stand together. #appletogether https://t.co/KO0Y0rGvQB — AppleTogether (@AppleLaborers) August 22, 2022 ×

As reported by the Financial Times, the Apple petition said: "We believe that Apple should encourage, not prohibit, flexible work to build a more diverse and successful company where we can feel comfortable to 'think different' together." The petition further added that the orders apparently do not acknowledge that staff were "happier and more productive" with less traditional working arrangements.

The group said in a tweet linked to the petition on Monday, "Are you an office-based Apple employee? Are you less than thrilled with the RTO [return to office] mandate? Sign the petition, lets (sic) stand together."

