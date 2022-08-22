Study reveals loneliness may increase risk of unemployment in future

Recent studies suggest that being lonely might increase the likelihood of being unemployed in the future. Later, losing a job is substantially more likely for those who often feel lonely.

The study was published in the journal ‘BMC Public Health.’

Previous studies have shown that unemployment can lead to loneliness, but this is the first study to specifically investigate whether the opposite is also true among people of working age. The study also found that people who were unemployed were more likely to suffer from loneliness.

Nia Morish, the lead author of the study, said, "Given the persisting and potentially scarring effects of both loneliness and unemployment on health and the economy, prevention of both experiences is key. Decreased loneliness could mitigate unemployment, and employment abate loneliness, which may, in turn, relate positively to other factors including health and quality of life," ANI reported.

Morish further added that in order to promote health and wellness, it is important to pay special attention to loneliness and provide employers with additional support. The lead author further added that after the COVID-19 pandemic started, people started working from home and many felt isolated, which increased the need to focus on people’s health and wellbeing.

According to Professor Antonieta Media-Lara, "Loneliness is an incredibly important societal problem, which is often thought about in terms of its impact on mental health and wellbeing only."

The professor further continued, "Our findings indicate that there may also be wider implications, which could have negative impacts on individuals and the economy. We need to explore this further, and it could lay the foundations for employers or policymakers to tackle loneliness with a view to keeping more people in work," ANI reported.

This is the first study that identifies those lonely people of any working age who are at greater risk of becoming unemployed or jobless.

