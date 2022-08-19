Smoking, alcohol, high BMI: Study reveals risk factors responsible for almost half of cancer deaths

A cancer study has revealed that smoking, drinking alcohol, being overweight and other risk factors are responsible for almost half of all cancer deaths worldwide. While there has been uncertainty over the exact cause of cancer, researchers at the University of Washington’s school of medicine have worked out how risk factors contribute to cancer deaths globally, The Guardian reported.

According to the study, smoking, alcohol use, and a high body mass index (BMI) are the topmost contributors to cancer deaths. In total, risk factors are responsible for nearly 4.45m cancer deaths a year, according to the findings published in the Lancet that used the Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries, and Risk Factors (GBD) 2019 study.

This means that 44.4% of all cancer deaths worldwide were a result of these factors. Half of all male cancer deaths in 2019 (50.6%, or 2.88m) were due to estimated risk factors, compared with more than a third of all female cancer deaths (36.3%, or 1.58m).

Smoking was the leading cause of deaths in both sexes, with tracheal, bronchus and lung cancer on top. These account for 36.9% of all cancer deaths attributable to risk factors.

"Smoking continues to be the leading risk factor for cancer globally, with other substantial contributors to cancer burden varying. Our findings can help policymakers and researchers identify key risk factors that could be targeted in efforts to reduce deaths and ill health from cancer regionally, nationally, and globally," Dr Christopher Murray, co-senior author of the study, said.

Cervical cancer (17.9%), colon and rectum cancer (15.8%) and breast cancer (11%) were next in the list for women. In men, it was colon and rectum cancer (13.3%), oesophageal cancer (9.7%) and stomach cancer (6.6%).

Experts suggest that even though it is not possible to prevent all cases of cancer, eating healthy, stopping smoking, reducing alcohol intake and exercising can help lower the future burden of cancer.

