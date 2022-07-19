Scientists develop microrobots that surround a cancer cell and kill it

Researchers at the Physical Intelligence Department of Max Planck Institute in Germany have made a breakthrough that can help fight cancer. Reportedly, the scientists at the institute, combining elements of robotics and biology have developed magnetically-controlled microscopic robots that can reach tumour cells and battle cancer.

The scientists used E.coli bacteria, often dubbed 'superhero of the microbial world' for the process. The E.coli bacteria can easily traverse through material ranging from liquids to highly viscous tissues, making it the ideal choice for the experiment.

The scientists attached magnetic nanoparticles to this bacterium and when exposed to a magnetic field, managed to enhance its speed, allowing it to reach the desired spot quicker. Meanwhile, spherical-shaped carriers called liposomes that contain the medication were also attached. After reaching the tumour spot, the microrobots grow there and start their 'miracle' work.

Birgül Akolpoglu, a PhD student and the first author of the research decoded the process by stating that these biohybrid microrobots can be used to awaken the immune system of the patients, which will help fight the tumour cells and simultaneously increase the effect of cancer drugs.

“Imagine we would inject such bacteria-based microrobots into a cancer patient’s body. With a magnet, we could precisely steer the particles towards the tumour. Once enough microrobots surround the tumour, we point a laser at the tissue and by that trigger the drug release. Now, not only is the immune system triggered to wake up, but the additional drugs also help destroy the tumour,” Akolpoglu was quoted as saying by the official Max Planck Institute website.

It is pertinent to note that bacteria are drawn to areas of low oxygen levels and high acidity in the body; both of which are prevalent near a tumour. Thus, scientists have managed to use both, the natural and programmed qualities of modified E.Coli bacteria to tackle the cancer tumour.

“Bacteria-based biohybrid microrobots with medical functionalities could one-day battle cancer more effectively. It is a new therapeutic approach not too far away from how we treat cancer today,” added co-author Dr Metin Sitti.



(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: