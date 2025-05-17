Published: May 17, 2025, 10:59 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 10:59 IST

Story highlights India News | Pakistan: “The real issue is terrorism. That’s why our foreign policy should focus on the fact that the Pakistani state is a factory of terrorism,” said Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, a former Union minister of law and justice.

Show Full Article

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday demanded bold actions from the Indian government, saying it should amend the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) by adding a schedule and subsequently declare Pakistan a terrorist state under it.

Talking to the media, Sibal, a senior advocate and president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, said, “I have said earlier that by bringing an amendment in UAPA, we should add a schedule where we mention a terrorist state, and then name Pakistan under it so that we can go to the world and tell countries that you are doing business with this terrorist. Why don’t you tell them to stop it, because it is good for the world, it is good for our progress, it is also very good for the people of Kashmir.”

“The real issue is terrorism. That’s why our foreign policy should focus on the fact that the Pakistani state is a factory of terrorism,” said Sibal, a former Union minister of law and justice.

“We want terrorism to end, but you muster courage, declare Pakistan a terrorist state, and then tell nations that they cannot trade with Pakistan,” Sibal said.

“Our Parliament should also pass a resolution on terrorism and Pakistan so that when we go to the global stage, we can say, ‘You’re doing trade with them — why don’t you tell them to shut this down? Because it’s good for the world, it’s good for our progress, it will embolden others, including the people of Pakistan, and it will also benefit the people of Kashmir. They won’t become victims. Ordinary citizens won’t become victims,” he added.

Sibal also welcomed the decision regarding the all-party delegation’s international visits and said, “After the 26/11 attacks, the then PM Manmohan Singh decided to send delegations to different countries to show the world that Pakistan is a terrorist state and that terrorists are born there... An environment was created in the world that Pakistan is a factory that produces terrorism, after which terrorist attacks in J&K started reducing. The terrorist attacks in 2014 in J&K were less than in the later years,” Sibal said.

#WATCH | Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal says "...I have said earlier that by bringing an amendment in UAPA, we should add a schedule where we can say terrorist state and under its name Pakistan, so that we can go to the world and tell that you are doing business with this… pic.twitter.com/Fate3utqqU

Sibal also asserted that India cannot be compared with Pakistan, and said, “We should not be compared with Pakistan, and US President Trump cannot compare us with Pakistan.”

US President Donald Trump has asserted that his administration played a crucial role in brokering an immediate cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan.

The MP’s statement comes amid a spike in tension between India and Pakistan after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 innocent and unarmed civilians.

After the attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, striking nine terror sites in Pakistan and PoK. After Operation Sindoor, Pakistan sent drones and missiles and tried to attack Indian air bases, but all were intercepted by the Indian military.

A delegation comprising seven members from various parties is scheduled to visit significant partner nations, including UN Security Council members, later this month regarding Operation Sindoor and India’s ongoing efforts against cross-border terrorism.