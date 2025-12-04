/'Toxic gas leak': Protest erupt as 2 dead, dozens fall sick in Jharkhand's Dhanbad

At least two women lost their lives, and over a dozen people were hospitalised after a suspected “toxic gas leak” in the Kenduadih area of Dhanbad district in Jharkhand, reports confirmed on Thursday (December 4, 2025). Following the incident, protests erupted, triggering a significant administrative response.

According to a report by news agency ANI, the deceased individuals were identified as Priyanka Devi and Lalita Devi, whose deaths deepened fear among residents. Despite locals' response that “gas exposure” caused the deaths, officials maintain that the exact cause of the deaths is unknown and it will be confirmed only after post-mortem reports are released.

The affected region from the 'toxic gas leak' is the coal-mining area of the government-owned Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL). The gas-affected areas have a population of around 10,000, including Rajput Basti, Masjid Mohalla, and Officer Colony. Meanwhile, reports indicated that hundreds of residents of Kenduadih Basti were to be evacuated.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Tension erupts among villagers

Tensions rose on Thursday morning when villagers blocked the Dhanbad-Ranchi highway, burning tyres and demanding urgent relocation. The protest lasted nearly four hours before talks with officials eased the situation.

Local resident Pradeep Kumar Thakur stated that the woman who died on Thursday had begun foaming at the mouth. “Upon being taken to the hospital, doctors determined that the death was likely due to the gas exposure and suffocation,” he said, adding that around 15-20 people have fallen sick so far.

In response, Former Dhanbad mayor Chandrashekhar Agarwal questioned the authorities, saying BCCL had marked several zones as unsafe but failed to offer suitable housing options. He urged an expert committee meeting for an immediate solution. Meanwhile, BCCL teams are using loudspeakers to repeatedly appeal to residents to move to safer locations.