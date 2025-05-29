‘Never came up during discussion’: India denies Trump’s tariff threat claim on Indo-Pak ceasefire

India on Thursday (May 29) once again dismissed the claim of US President Donald Trump that he brokered the ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan with a tariff threat.

During the weekly press briefing, the Ministry of External Affairs clarified the matter after Trump told a US court that tariffs are keeping the peace between the two neighbours. While MEA acknowledged talks with the US during Operation Sindoor, it denied the claims of the US president over tariffs, saying, “tariffs never came up during the discussion.”

“Our position on this particular issue is well articulated... From the time Operation Sindoor commenced on May 7 till the time of cessation on May 10, there was conversation between India and the US on the evolving military situation. The issue of tariffs never came up during the discussion,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.